Praja Darbar Held by Lokesh in Vizag

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who arrived in Visakhapatnam on the night of March 11, held ‘Praja Darbar’ at the party office on March 12.

He received representations from the public and the party activists and directed the officials concerned to address the issues immediately.

He assured the people of redressing their grievances.

He is likely to have talks with the representatives of Capgemini later in the day.

Lokesh was received by party leaders and others when he arrived at the airport last night.

Meanwhile, Capgemini, which is interested in launching its operations from Visakhapatnam, has reportedly decided to open its temporary office in the city.

The company is searching for a suitable site in the areas like Madhurawada, Kommadi, and Anandaouram for a permanent office.

