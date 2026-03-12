Gurindapalli Alma Beracha Wins Multiple Awards

Making a mark in her choicest fields of singing and modeling, Gurindapalli Alma Beracha of Visakhapatnam has won a couple of awards recently, adding more to her kitty.

In recognition of her talent, hard work, and dedication, the multi-talented Vizagite has been chosen by Jeevan Jagruthi Seva Sansthan for its ‘Bharat Ratna Iconic Achievers Award,’ which has been presented recently.

Making her double-delighted, Global Mark Event has presented the National Royal Woman Award 2026 to her in the category of modeling and multi-talented personality.

Also, she has been presented the ‘Pride of Women’ award by Visakha Star Events during the recent celebrations of International Women’s Day.

A mother of two children, Alma Beracha, while supporting her husband in the poultry business, also takes part in social service activities.

Associated with the organisations like the Healthy Walkers Association, Stree Shakti, and the Association of Alliance Clubs International, the singer contributes her bit to the progress of society.

She has also been appreciated for being a partner of the Global Pink Army, Visakhapatnam, in making a positive impact for a better future.

