Bhogapuram International Airport Roads Ready by May

The master plan roads connecting the Bhogapuram International Airport will be completed by the time the airport launches its full-fledged operations, according to VMRDA Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal.

The VMRDA chief, who, along with Commissioner N Tej Bharat reviewed the progress of works zone-wise at a review meeting on March 11, said, “The main purpose of the expansion of roads is to facilitate the people to reach the airport from the city on time without any hassles. Work on the roads is progressing at a fast pace, and it will be completed by May-end.

Similarly, as per the government’s orders, construction of roads and parks was also being given high priority in all the legislative constituencies under the VMRDA, he said.

Tej Bharat said that 60 per cent of the expansion work of the seven priority roads, undertaken by the authority, was complete. He instructed the engineers to complete all the priority roadworks in the time stipulated without any compromise on quality.

He also advised them to make arrangements for the stone laying of new works to be taken up.

Joint Commissioner Ramesh, secretary Muralikrishna, chief engineer Vinay Kumar, supervising engineers Bhavani Shankar and Madhusudhan Rao, executive engineers, staff, and others participated in the meeting.

Also read: Capgemini Vizag Campus: IBM & IT Giants Eye Major Expansion

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.