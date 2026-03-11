Job Mela Visakhapatnam: 220 Vacancies on March 13

A job mela will be held at the National Career Services Centre at Kancharapalen in Visakhapatnam on March 13.

According to a press note issued by Shyam Sundar Nittala, Sub-Regional Employment Officer, PAYTM, 20/50 Health Care, Tata Toyo & Tata Electronics and Univare Engineers Private Limited will select candidates for 220 vacancies in their organisations.

Following are the details of jobs and qualification:

Field Executive (PAYTM), eligibility: SSC, Inter, or degree. Age: 18 to 35 years.

Caretakers, female, (20/50 Health Care), eligibility: SSC, ANM, GNM, Nursing, age: 18 to 35 years.

Production, QA, QC, Assembly Operator ( Tata Toyo & Tata Electronics), qualification : ITI, Diploma, B.Tech., age: 18 to 35 years. (Male & Female)

Sales Manager, Executive, Tally Operator and Regional Manager (Univare Engineers Private Limited), qualification: SSC, Inter, Degree, age : 21 to 35 years. (Male & Female)

Those selected will have to work in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Vizianagaram, and Bangalore.

Salary will be upto Rs. 3.2 lakh per annum.

Interested and qualified male and female candidates are requested to attend the job mela in Kancharapalam, Visakhapatnam at 10 AM along with their bio-data and certificates.

