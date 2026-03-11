Water security plan Visakhapatnam: GVMC hosts global workshop

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) organised a high-level workshop on “Capital Investment Planning for the Water Sector in Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Area” at Novotel Hotel, Visakhapatnam.

The workshop was supported by international organisations, including the International Finance Corporation (IFC) of the World Bank Group, Singapore Water Centre (SWC), and PUB Consultants (Singapore).

Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar stated that the State Government is fully committed to providing policy support and financial backing for an integrated capital investment plan, exploring innovative financing mechanisms such as municipal bonds, PPPs, and blended finance. He stressed the importance of positioning Visakhapatnam as a national model for integrated urban water management.

The CEO of Visakhapatnam Economic Region, Dr N Yuvaraj, noted that as Visakhapatnam rapidly emerges as a major industrial and urban centre, developing a comprehensive water security plan is crucial. Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao appreciated the initiative of bringing together government departments, industries, and experts to discuss future investments and sustainable water management.

Currently, Visakhapatnam requires approximately 400 million litres per day (MLD) of water, projected to rise to 726 MLD by 2040, driven by upcoming projects like the Google AI Data Centre, Bhogapuram International Airport, Pharma City, and nearly 7.5 lakh new housing units.

Singapore’s “Four National Taps” strategy was highlighted as a successful model. Key discussions covered wastewater reuse, non-revenue water reduction, and climate-resilient infrastructure development.

The Capital Investment Planning document for the Water Sector in Visakhapatnam was unveiled at the conclusion of the workshop.

