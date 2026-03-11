Capgemini Vizag Campus: IBM & IT Giants Eye Major Expansion

Vizag is rapidly growing into a global IT hub, with tech giants like Google and Cognizant setting up their campuses. Another IT giant, Capgemini, has shown interest in opening a permanent campus in Vizag. IBM has also registered with the Software Technology Park of India (STPI), marking 6 years since its comeback in Vizag.

According to reports, the government has assured Capgemini that land will be allotted to it for its upcoming campus in Vizag. On March 12, Minister of Information Technology and Human Resources Nara Lokesh will hold a meeting with senior officials from Capgemini to ascertain land allotment and arrangements for the temporary campus.

IBM once had a campus in Vizag’s IT SEZ Hill Number 3 in Madhurwada. The company will initially accommodate around 500 workers. Representatives from Capgemini recently visited locations in Anandpuram and Kommadi to explore potential sites for a permanent campus, covering over 25 acres. In the meantime, the temporary campus will operate from a campus near the RTC complex.

