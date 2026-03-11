CISF Raising Day celebrations held in Vizag steel plant

On Tuesday, March 10, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), a unit of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), observed its Raising Day and organised various celebratory events at Ukkunagar, Vizag Steel Plant.

The event saw the participation of four platoons of the CISF personnel in a parade, followed by several demonstrations of their operations, showcasing their quick responsiveness and readiness. The CISF Fire Wing demonstrated a firefighting drill, followed by an outstanding performance by the CISF Dog Squad. Family members of the personnel also participated in conducting activities.

The event was attended by Manish Raj Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of RINL, other RINL directors and Deputy Commandants of CISF. The Chairman and Managing Director praised the force, emphasising the cooperation between the CISF and RINL. He praised the personnel for maintaining safety at the Steel Plant, fostering a sense of security among employees and ensuring smooth industrial operations. He also extended his best wishes to them.

