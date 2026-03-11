State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar has stated that there is no shortage of LPG in Andhra Pradesh.

At a review meeting with top officials on March 10 on gas reserves and supply in the State, in the backdrop of the global oil and gas crisis, the Minister said: “We have sufficient LPG reserves for domestic and commercial needs.”

Senior officials should conduct a special monitoring district-wise to prevent black marketing of gas, he said adding special surveillance teams should be formed in each district to prevent gas from being diverted to the black market.

Strict action would be taken against those who create artificial scarcity or shortage of LGP gas in the Andhra Pradesh State, he warned. Officials should create awareness that people should provide information to the authorities about those selling gas in the black market, said the Minister. He advised officials to take appropriate steps to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, members of the Hotel Merchants’ Association in Visakhapatnam held a meeting in the city and discussed the crisis. They made it clear that they cannot run the business without enough gas supply. Pointing out that 50,000 cylinders are required per day in the city, they said not even 10,000 cylinders are being supplied now.

They made a representation to the District Collector urging him to ensure enough supply of gas in the city.

