Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

If there are some things Vizag and its people are known for, it is their love for food, beaches, and movies. Vizagites are famous for their unmatched theatre energy and passionate fan culture, where movie releases often turn into full-blown celebrations. From long beachside hangouts to discussions over which is the best food place in town, the city thrives on these simple joys. And when it comes to food, Vizag is filled with iconic dishes and spots that almost every Vizagite has grown up eating and loving.

Here is a list of iconic foods every Vizagite grew up eating:

1. Punugullu from opposite the LIC building

Crispy, tangy fritters made from fermented batter are served with a variety of chutneys, including flavour-infused coconut chutney, spicy peanut chutney and sweet spicy ginger chutney. The dish is garnished with finely chopped raw onions, giving it crunch and texture.

This hot and mostly freshly cooked dish will have you coming back again and again.

Address: Opposite LIC Building

2. Sai Ram Parlours Crispy Dosa

A place and dish that has held its position and craze intact for decades, Sai Ram Parlours crispy dosa turns into everyones favorite instantly. Known for doing their dosa pefectly paper thin, crispy and delicious, it comes with aromatic sambar and chutneys. To take it a notch higher, you can pair it with their steaming soft idlis and crispy vada.

Address: Opposite Diamond Park, Dondaparthy, Dwaraka Nagar

3. Pulihora in temples.

Nothing beats the taste of the yummy pulihora served at temples!

A spicy combination of dried chillies, mustard, curry leaves, Fenugreek seeds, and ginger makes for the soul of this tamarind-infused rice, as this tadka balances out the sourness from the tamarind and gives it a spicy and aromatic flavour. While some temples serve this every day, others only serve this on Mondays, Thursdays, on auspicious days and festivals.

Address: East Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Lawson Bay Colony.

4. Chicken 555 at Megas 555

This spot near Beach Road was an instant hit among street food lovers, especially for its viral dish Chicken 555. They also serve other indulgent dishes, including noodles and chilli chicken.

Address: Mega 555, near Jasti Square

5. Swagruhas sweets

Known as one of Vizag’s oldest food chains, this place offers scrumptious sweets made with the finest ingredients, ready-made snacks and pulihora. Their Mysore Pak, Ice cream barfi, Kaja, Boondi Laddoo and Pootharekkullu are among their top favourites.

Address: Swagruha Home Foods, behind Krishna Temple, Isukathota.

6. Fry Piece Chicken Biryani from Kamat

This place serves hot, spicy, and crispy fried chicken on top of aromatic cooking biryani rice. Known for serving biryani in a different way in Vizag, the rice has an aromatic and soothing flavour. This chicken fry piece is the polar opposite, with its fiery marination and a spicy rustic flavour.

Address: Kamat, Beach Road, Lawsons Bay colony.

7. Vijaywada Punugullu Centre

Vijaywadas Punugullu are popular across South India. This food cart is run by Vijaywada natives who know how to do it right. Known for their excellent chutney, a blend of coconut, peanuts and spices along with aromatic curry leaves and for their karam podi, they also pack a generous amount of finely chopped herby and seasoned onions.

Address: Vijaywada Punugullu Centre, near Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital, MVP Colony.

8. Sponge dosa from Venkatadri Vantillu

Located in the heart of the city, this place is known for serving one-of-a-kind sponge dosa. Topped with ghee, karam podi, and minced curry leaves, this dosa is known for being extra soft, tangy and comes with a variety of chutneys and sambar.

Address: Venkatadri Vantillu, Waltairmain road, Balaji Nagar, Siripuram.

9. Jack Frost and FoodEx

This nostalgic spot in Vizag is a favoured hangout spot for students. With the popular fast-food joint FoodEx just beside it, the place offers the perfect opportunity to unwind after classes and grab an ice cream or milkshake. If you’re looking for a fuller meal, you can try the variety of dishes at FoodEx and then finish things off with desserts from Jack Frost.

Address: JackFrost, Siripuram.

From crispy street-side snacks to comforting temple prasadam and nostalgic local eateries, these dishes are more than just food; they are a part of every Vizagite’s growing-up memories. Whether you’re a local reliving old favourites or a visitor exploring the city’s flavours, these iconic bites capture the true taste of Vizag.

Also read: Vizag Food: Must-Try Dishes Tourists Love in the City!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.