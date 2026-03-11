Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Iconic Vizag foods every local grew up eating!

    1
    • 01

      Iconic Vizag foods every local grew up eating!

    Light Dark

    Iconic Vizag foods every local grew up eating!

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesFood & DrinkYesterday

    iconic foods in Vizag, Vizag food, Vizag street food, Vizag local food, Vizag food culture, foods Vizagites love, Vizag food nostalgia, Vizag food guide, Vizag must try food, Vizag traditional food, punugullu Vizag, Vijayawada punugullu Vizag, dosa in Vizag, crispy dosa Vizag, sponge dosa Vizag, Sai Ram Parlours Vizag, Venkatadri Vantillu Vizag, chicken 555 Vizag, Mega 555 Vizag, chicken biryani Vizag, fry piece chicken biryani Vizag, Kamat restaurant Vizag, Swagruha sweets Vizag, Swagruha Home Foods Vizag, Vizag sweets, temple pulihora Vizag, East Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Vizag, Jack Frost Vizag, FoodEx Vizag, Vizag dessert spots, Vizag fast food spots, Vizag popular eateries, Vizag famous food joints, Vizag food recommendations, Vizag foodie guide, Vizag street food stalls, Vizag classic food spots, Vizag iconic eateries, Vizag childhood food memories, Vizag local cuisine, Andhra food Vizag, Andhra street food Vizag, Vizag culinary culture, best food in Vizag, Vizag food lovers, places to eat in Vizag, Vizag foodie spots, Vizag must visit eateries, Vizag food trail, Vizag famous dishes, Vizag snacks, Vizag breakfast spots, Vizag comfort food, Vizag authentic food, Vizag local delicacies, Vizag city food, Vizag food heritage, Vizag eating spots, Vizag food list, Vizag traditional snacks, Vizag food destinations.

    If there are some things Vizag and its people are known for, it is their love for food, beaches, and movies. Vizagites are famous for their unmatched theatre energy and passionate fan culture, where movie releases often turn into full-blown celebrations. From long beachside hangouts to discussions over which is the best food place in town, the city thrives on these simple joys. And when it comes to food, Vizag is filled with iconic dishes and spots that almost every Vizagite has grown up eating and loving.

    Here is a list of iconic foods every Vizagite grew up eating:

    1. Punugullu from opposite the LIC building

    Crispy, tangy fritters made from fermented batter are served with a variety of chutneys, including flavour-infused coconut chutney, spicy peanut chutney and sweet spicy ginger chutney. The dish is garnished with finely chopped raw onions, giving it crunch and texture.

    This hot and mostly freshly cooked dish will have you coming back again and again.

    Address: Opposite LIC Building

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    2. Sai Ram Parlours Crispy Dosa

    A place and dish that has held its position and craze intact for decades, Sai Ram Parlours crispy dosa turns into everyones favorite instantly. Known for doing their dosa pefectly paper thin, crispy and delicious, it comes with aromatic sambar and chutneys. To take it a notch higher, you can pair it with their steaming soft idlis and crispy vada.

    Address: Opposite Diamond Park, Dondaparthy, Dwaraka Nagar

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    3. Pulihora in temples.

    Nothing beats the taste of the yummy pulihora served at temples!

    A spicy combination of dried chillies, mustard, curry leaves, Fenugreek seeds, and ginger makes for the soul of this tamarind-infused rice, as this tadka balances out the sourness from the tamarind and gives it a spicy and aromatic flavour. While some temples serve this every day, others only serve this on Mondays, Thursdays, on auspicious days and festivals.

    Address: East Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, Lawson Bay Colony.

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    4. Chicken 555 at Megas 555

    This spot near Beach Road was an instant hit among street food lovers, especially for its viral dish Chicken 555. They also serve other indulgent dishes, including noodles and chilli chicken.

    Address: Mega 555, near Jasti Square

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    5. Swagruhas sweets

    Known as one of Vizag’s oldest food chains, this place offers scrumptious sweets made with the finest ingredients, ready-made snacks and pulihora. Their Mysore Pak, Ice cream barfi, Kaja, Boondi Laddoo and Pootharekkullu are among their top favourites.

    Address: Swagruha Home Foods, behind Krishna Temple, Isukathota.

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    6. Fry Piece Chicken Biryani from Kamat

    This place serves hot, spicy, and crispy fried chicken on top of aromatic cooking biryani rice. Known for serving biryani in a different way in Vizag, the rice has an aromatic and soothing flavour. This chicken fry piece is the polar opposite, with its fiery marination and a spicy rustic flavour.

    Address: Kamat, Beach Road, Lawsons Bay colony.

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    7. Vijaywada Punugullu Centre

    Vijaywadas Punugullu are popular across South India. This food cart is run by Vijaywada natives who know how to do it right. Known for their excellent chutney, a blend of coconut, peanuts and spices along with aromatic curry leaves and for their karam podi, they also pack a generous amount of finely chopped herby and seasoned onions.

    Address: Vijaywada Punugullu Centre, near Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital, MVP Colony.

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    8. Sponge dosa from Venkatadri Vantillu

    Located in the heart of the city, this place is known for serving one-of-a-kind sponge dosa. Topped with ghee, karam podi, and minced curry leaves, this dosa is known for being extra soft, tangy and comes with a variety of chutneys and sambar.

    Address: Venkatadri Vantillu, Waltairmain road, Balaji Nagar, Siripuram.

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    9. Jack Frost and FoodEx

    This nostalgic spot in Vizag is a favoured hangout spot for students. With the popular fast-food joint FoodEx just beside it, the place offers the perfect opportunity to unwind after classes and grab an ice cream or milkshake. If you’re looking for a fuller meal, you can try the variety of dishes at FoodEx and then finish things off with desserts from Jack Frost.

    Address: JackFrost, Siripuram.

    Iconic foods in Vizag every local grew up eating.

    From crispy street-side snacks to comforting temple prasadam and nostalgic local eateries, these dishes are more than just food; they are a part of every Vizagite’s growing-up memories. Whether you’re a local reliving old favourites or a visitor exploring the city’s flavours, these iconic bites capture the true taste of Vizag.

    Also read: Vizag Food: Must-Try Dishes Tourists Love in the City!

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles. 

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...