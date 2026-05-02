Best seafood restaurants in Vizag that every food lover must visit!

As a coastal city, Visakhapatnam has a wide range of seafood options. Starting with spicy tandoori seafood to indulgent dishes, there are many options in the city to choose from. If you are tired of eating the regular chicken dishes and biryanis, then this article is for you! Here are the best seafood restaurants in Vizag that every foodie must hit!

Best seafood restaurants in Vizag that every foodie must visit!

1. WelcomCafe Oceanic Restaurant

This multicuisine restaurant, located in a hotel with a view of the ocean, offers a popular buffet. The ambience is warm and inviting, featuring comfortable seating areas. Some must-try dishes include Herb Grilled Fish, Fish and Chips, Chapa Mamdikaya Pulusu, Lobster, Pomfret, and various salmon dishes.

Location: WelcomHotel Grand Bay, Beach Rd, Krishna Nagar, Maharani Peta

2. Daspalla

One of the city’s renowned hotels has four different restaurants, which are packed during the weekends. Dakshin and Dimple restaurants are the right spots to visit if you are craving for some spicy Andhra food.

Dimple has many offerings in seafood from Chilli Tiger Prawn, Chilli Lobster, Tandoori Vanjaram, Tandoori Pomfret, Tandoori and Malai Jhinga (prawns).

Daskhin has more options like Karivepaku Vanjaram Vepudu, Korameenu Vepudu, Royyala Vepudu, Konkani Pomfret Fry, and more.

Location: Suryabagh, Jagadamba Junction

3. Wave & Dine

If you are looking for a good seafood place with authentic taste and within budget, this newly opened restaurant is the place you need to be! The restaurant has a clean and aesthetic ambience and a menu with diverse seafood options.

Some of the must-try seafood includes the Seafood Platter, Full Tawa Fish Fry, patrani matchli fry wrapped in a banana leaf, Crab Fry, Prawns Fry, Seafood meal with squid curry, prawns iguru, fish fry, chepala pulusu, and unlimited rice.

Location: 7-150, Beach Rd, Gandhi Nagar, Rushikonda

4. Kamat Restaurant

For those looking for an old-school, no-frills establishment with great food, Kamat is your best bet! The restaurant has a wide range of seafood, including dishes like Vanjaram Fish Fry, Tandoori Pomfret Fish Fry, Chilli Loose Prawns, Chepala Pulusu, and more.

Location: Beach Road, Lawsons Bay Colony

5. Hotel Jas Vizag

This restaurant in Vizag is one of the best spots in town for trying out seafood. The flavours of the dishes served were juicy and finger-licking good!

Some of the must-try dishes include Apollo Fish, White Snapper, Seafood Combo, Chilli Loose Crab, and Prawn Roast.

Location: Law College Rd, Yendada, Rushikonda

Seafood in Vizag is not just a cuisine, it’s an emotion. Every plate of these restaurants in Vizag tells a story of fresh catches and recipes passed down from generations. So, the next time you want to have a plate of authentic seafood, visit these restaurants in Vizag!

Read also: New food places in Vizag: 7 restaurants & cafes that you should visit!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.