10 underrated Disney movies you probably skipped but should watch!

Disney is known for iconic blockbusters like The Lion King and Frozen that have defined a generation, but beyond these global hits lies a collection of underrated films that quietly carry just as much magic. These hidden gems experiment with unique storytelling, deeper emotions, and unconventional characters, often getting overshadowed by bigger releases. In this article, we explore some of these overlooked Disney movies, along with where you can watch them. So you can discover a side of Disney that feels fresh, surprising, and just as memorable.

Must-watch Disney movies that should be on your watchlist!

1. Raya and the Last Dragon

Set in the fantasy world of Kumandra, this visually stunning film follows a stunning warrior on a quest to find the last dragon and restore peace to a divided land. Blending action, emotion, and rich cultural inspiration, it explores themes of trust, unity and hope, making it a compelling yet often underrated modern Disney adventure.

Where to watch: Disney+

2. Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue

A heartwarming adventure where Tinker Bell forms an unexpected friendship with a human girl, leading to a magical journey about trust and understanding. Light, charming, and full of fairy magic, it’s a sweet, underrated Disney watch.

Where to watch: Disney+

3. Turning Red

Set in early 2000s Toronto, this vibrant coming-of-age story follows a teenage girl who suddenly transforms into a giant red panda whenever her emotions run high. Fun, chaotic, and deeply relatable, it explores themes of growing up, family expectations and self-acceptance in a fresh and healthier way.

Where to watch: Disney+

4. The Hunchback of Notre Dame

One of Disney’s darkest and most powerful films, this story follows a kind-hearted bell-ringer who longs to experience life beyond the cathedral walls. With its mature themes, emotional depth and unforgettable music, it stands out as a bold and underrated Disney classic.

Where to watch: Disney +

5. Meet the Robinsons

A heartfelt and imaginative story about a young inventor who travels to the future, where he learns that failure is just a step towards success. With its uplifting message and quirky charm, it’s one of Disney’s most inspiring and underrated films.

Where to watch: Disney +

6. Big Hero 6

A heartfelt blend of action and emotion, this film follows a young robotics prodigy who teams up with an inflatable healthcare robot and a group of friends to uncover a mysterious threat. With themes of grief, friendship, and innovation, it’s one of Disney’s most engaging yet sometimes underrated modern films.

Where to watch: Disney +

7. The Princess and the Frog

Set in the vibrant city of New Orleans, this charming story follows a hardworking young woman whose life takes a magical turn after an unexpected encounter with a prince-turned-frog. With beautiful hand-drawn animation, memorable music, and a strong message about dreams and determination, it’s a beloved yet often underrated film.

Where to watch: Disney +

8. Oliver & Company

A fun, modern twist on Oliver Twist, this film follows a stray kitten navigating life in New York City with a group of street-smart dogs. With catchy music and a charming story about friendship and belonging, it’s a nostalgic yet underrated Disney classic.

Where to watch: Disney +

9. The Aristocrats

A charming and lighthearted Disney classic that follows a group of pampered cats who must find their way home after being abandoned in the French countryside. Filled with catchy music, humour, and lovable characters, it’s a feel-good film that often gets overlooked among bigger Disney titles.

Where to watch: Disney+

10. Bolt

A fun and emotional adventure about a TV star dog who believes he has real superpowers, only to discover the truth when he’s accidentally separated from his owner. Blending action, humour, and heart, it’s an underrated Disney film about identity, friendship, and finding where you truly belong.

Where to watch: Disney +

With these underrated Disney movies, your entertainment for the weekend is sorted! Grab your popcorn, sit back, relax and enjoy the magic. Happy watching!

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