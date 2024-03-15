The end of the week stands for the beginning of endless entertainment. Nowadays, OTT platforms are abundant with endless movies, shows, and more to ensure that you never experience a boring second. This week, too, has seen the release of several intriguing watches, promising drama, laughter, suspense, and a spark of romance. That said, here are 9 of the latest OTT releases to keep you glued to the screen this weekend!

1. Murder Mubarak

Genre: Murder Mystery Drama

In the opulent Royal Delhi Club, a chilling murder unfolds. ACP Bhavani Singh, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, faces a web of secrets, and every member of the club is a suspect. With an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, this suspenseful thriller keeps you guessing: Who’s hiding the deadliest secret of all?

Platform: Netflix

2. Chicken Nugget

Genre: Quirky Sci-Fi Comedy

Choi Min-ah’s life takes a crispy turn when she accidentally transforms into a chicken nugget! Her father and an enamoured intern embark on a hilarious quest to reverse the nugget-fication. Can they crack the secret recipe for her human comeback?

Platform: Netflix

3. Big Girls Don’t Cry

Genre: Coming-of-age

At Vandana Valley, a prestigious all-girls boarding school in Ooty, seven spirited teenagers navigate their final year. Amid friendship, rebellion, and heartbreaks, they grapple with identity and stereotypes. As graduation looms, they learn that growing up isn’t just about textbooks—it’s about finding their own voices.

Big Girls Don’t Cry is an interesting school drama series created by Nitya Mehra, who has also co-directed it with Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, and Kopal Naithani.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Young Royals Season 3

Genre: Royal Romance Drama

That’s right! Young Royals is back. At the elite Hillerska Boarding School, Prince Wilhelm of Sweden and Simon Eriksson’s forbidden love faces its ultimate test. As royal ideals clash with their hearts, they must choose: defy tradition or sacrifice their love?

Platform: Netflix

5. Bramayugam

Genre: Period Horror

A blockbuster movie, Bramayugam is the most anticipated out of all the latest OTT releases recently. This Malyalam language horror movie portrays Mammootty as Kodumon Potti and Arjun Ashokan as Thevan. Thevan, a folk singer from the Paanan caste, faces a life-changing event. Saddened by a life of slavery, he tries to get away from his fate, only to stumble upon an ancient tradition that forever transforms his fate. Trapped in Bramayugam, a bleaker era than Kaliyugam, can he endure the darkness?

Platform: Sony LIV

6. Save the tigers Season 2

Genre: Suspenseful Comedy

The second season of the show builds upon the suspenseful murder mystery that kept viewers on the edge during the first season. With new cast members, including Seerat Kapoor, the hilarity is expected to reach new heights, as confirmed by producer Mahi V Raghav.

In this season, the story continues to revolve around three husbands: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, and Krishna Chaitanya, who grapple with the challenges posed by their wives.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Main Atal Hoon

Genre: Biographical film

“Main Atal Hoon,” starring Pankaj Tripathi, is a biographical drama that deserves a spot on your must-watch list this week. Tripathi brilliantly portrays the visionary three-term Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The film chronicles Vajpayee’s remarkable journey from an ordinary citizen to an iconic politician who laid the foundation for India’s global prominence.

Platform: Zee5

8. Art of Love

Genre: Romantic Thriller Drama

This week, an intriguing new OTT release awaits viewers: the Turkish-language romantic thriller drama film “Art of Love” Alin, an honest Interpol officer working with the Interpol Art Crimes Unit. Her investigation leads her to her ex-lover, Guney (played by Birkan), who happens to be the art thief she has been pursuing for months. Alin hatches a plan to get close to him once again and catch him in the act.

Platform: Netflix

9. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Genre: Concert Film Step into Taylor Swift’s world! Witness the cultural phenomenon—the Eras Tour! Though this was released on the big screen in 2023, this Disney+ Hotstar re-release is set to feature four new acoustic performances as well as messages for her fans.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

With these – you’re all set for the perfect weekend. Snacks, a cosy pillow, and a snuggly couch will pair well with the binge, of course. Whether it’s experiencing love with a dash of action, or witnessing a classy murder – the latest OTT releases this week present an opportunity to immerse yourself in any storyline you wish!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment news.