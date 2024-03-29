As the weekend approaches, cinephiles and TV enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the latest offerings from the world of OTT platforms. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, this weekend promises a selection of exciting content. Whether you’re a fan of heart-pounding action or prefer thought-provoking narratives, there’s something for everyone. Let’s dive into the latest OTT releases this week that deserve a spot on your watchlist.

Amazon Prime

1. Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Stand-up Special):

Tig Notaro, the Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, makes a triumphant return in her stand-up special titled “Hello Again”. This uproarious show is a delightful blend of awkward misunderstandings, hilarious health scares, and heartwarming family moments shared with her wife and children. Prepare to laugh until your sides ache!

2. The Baxters (Web Series):

“The Baxters”, a captivating TV series, draws inspiration from Karen Kingsbury’s bestselling novels. The show intricately weaves together the lives of Elizabeth and John Baxter, along with their adult children. As they journey through life’s peaks and valleys, they grapple with faith, love, and the complexities of existence—sometimes with unwavering trust in God, and at other times, in the absence of divine certainty.

3. Inspector Rishi:

In the remote mountain village, a skeptical inspector named Rishi Nandhan finds himself embroiled in a perplexing case. A string of bizarre murders has shaken the tranquil community, leaving its residents in fear. The victims’ bodies bear eerie marks, hinting at a sinister force at play.

Netflix

4. Testament: The Story Of Moses (Web Series):

Testament: The Story of Moses”, provides an illuminating exploration of Moses’ extraordinary life. From his princely beginnings to his prophetic role and beyond, the series delves into the enigmatic aspects of Moses’ inner struggles, identity, and self-doubt.

5. Heart of the Hunter (Hollywood):

In South Africa, a once-feared assassin enjoys a peaceful retirement until a desperate plea from the daughter of an old and trusted friend shatters the tranquility. Her father has been kidnapped, thrusting the retired killer back into action. As he investigates, he stumbles upon a web of intrigue that reaches deep into the heart of the government.

6. The Beautiful Game (Hollywood):

Mal, the manager of England’s homeless football team, leads his players to Rome with the dream of clinching the title at the Homeless World Cup. Among his team, there’s a gifted striker named Vinny, whose talent might just be the key to their victory.

7. The Great Indian Kapil Show (Hindi):

In a delightful reunion, Kapil Sharma joins forces once more with his former colleague and friend, Sunil Grover, on The Great Indian Kapil Show. This dynamic duo is backed by a stellar ensemble, including Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. The recent promos, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, hint at uproarious laughter and entertainment galore!

Release Date: March 30.

Disney Plus Hotstar:

8. Premalu:

Sachin, a hopeful romantic, suddenly finds himself ensnared in a delightful web of complications. Caught between two potential partners, his life takes an unexpected turn as he navigates the amusing twists and turns of love.

9. True Lover:

Arun (Manikandan) and Divya (Sri Gouri Priya), once inseparable college sweethearts, now find themselves at a crossroads. Their six-year relationship is marred by challenges, and the film delves into their journey as they grapple with the complexities of love and its trials.

9. Lootere:

The Jadhav family, originally from Bihar, embarked on a life-altering migration to Molo, Kenya. However, their hopes for a peaceful existence were shattered when they found themselves entangled in the midst of intense ethnic conflicts within the country.

Under the skilled direction of Hansal Mehta, Lootere unfolds as a gripping narrative based on actual events. The most anticipated of the latest OTT releases this week, it recounts the harrowing hijacking of an Indian ship in the treacherous waters off Somalia’s coast.

Disney+ Hotstar

10. Patna Shukla:

In the legal drama, Raveena Tandon takes on the role of the protagonist. She portrays a small-time lawyer and housewife who courageously battles the education mafia. However, her fight against corruption exacts a heavy toll when her family’s safety is jeopardized.

11. Renegade Nell:

Nell Jackson, accused of murder, is thrust into a life of survival, relying on cunning and resourcefulness alongside her two sisters. Guided by the enigmatic spirit Billy Blind, she discovers that her path through war-ravaged Europe is no mere coincidence—fate has a purpose for her.

12. Madu

This week’s latest OTT releases includes Matthew Ogens and Joel Kachi Benson’s inspiring documentary — Madu — which tells the story of a young Nigerian boy who leaves his home to study at a prestigious ballet school in the UK.

Aha

13. Sundaram Master:

School master Sundar becomes an English teacher in a remote village called Miryala Metta, helping people of all ages learn English.

As you settle into your favorite corner of the couch, armed with popcorn and a whole weekend’s worth of time to pass – try one of these latest OTT releases this weekend. From Sundaram Master to Inspector Rishi, all these characters promise to bring a ton of entertainment to your life this weekend. Happy watching!