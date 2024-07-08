The new week comes bearing new twists and turns to life – some expected, and some unpredictable, for who knows the future? What we do know for sure is that this new week also comes bearing entertainment at its finest. The latest OTT releases this week have everything we love – action, comedy, and even magic. Here’s what to look out for:

1. Commander Karan Saxena

Dive into an exhilarating thriller where RAW agent Commander Karan Saxena (Gurmeet Choudhary) embarks on a perilous mission filled with political machinations and high-stakes espionage. Set amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Karan faces formidable enemies and uncovers a conspiracy threatening national security. This series, based on Amit Khan’s character, also stars Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in key roles.

Release date: July 8

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

2. Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Among the latest OTT releases this week, the new season of “Vikings: Valhalla” stands out. Picking up from where it left off, the new episodes follow the Vikings as they embark on a quest to find a new homeland. But first, they must revisit their origins for an epic showdown.

Release date: July 10

Streaming platform: Netflix

3. Wild Wild Punjab

“Wild Wild Punjab” is a hilarious comedy about Rajesh Khanna, affectionately called Khanne (Varun Sharma), who is dealing with a breakup. Determined to confront his ex at her wedding, he embarks on a chaotic road trip with his friends Maan Arora (Sunny Singh), Honey Singh (Manjot Singh), and Gaurav Jain (Jassi Gill). The journey quickly devolves into a series of uproarious misadventures involving quirky locals and unexpected brawls.

Release date: July 10

Streaming platform: Netflix

4. 36 Days

Neha Sharma stars in this thriller as Farah, a mysterious new tenant who disrupts the lives of her neighbors. Her arrival brings chaos, revealing hidden secrets and blurring the lines between friends and foes. The show also features Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, and Shernaz Patel.

Release date: July 12

Streaming platform: Sony LIV

5. Mastermind: To Think Like A Killer

The latest OTT releases this week include a captivating docuseries, “Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer” which delves into the career of Ann Burgess, an FBI agent who successfully tracked down serial killers and violent offenders through her behavioral research.

Release date: July 10

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar/Hulu

6. Blame the Game

This comedy centers on a young man whose first meeting with his girlfriend’s family turns into a nightmare when her ex-boyfriend joins them for a game night. The ensuing events are hilariously chaotic.

Release date: July 12

Streaming platform: Netflix

7. Kakuda

Set in the quaint village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh, “Kakuda” is a horror-comedy directed by Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya). The story revolves around a peculiar local ritual requiring every household to open a small door at 7:15 pm every Tuesday to avoid the wrath of a mysterious entity. The village struggles with this eerie curse until Indira (Sonakshi Sinha), a scientist, marries Sunny (Saqib Saleem), a local resident. Indira’s rational beliefs are challenged by inexplicable events, and the arrival of Victor (Ritesh Deshmukh), a quirky ghost hunter, adds a humorous twist to the chilling occurrences.

Release date: July 12

Streaming platform: Zee5

8. Pill

“Pill” explores the murky Indian pharmaceutical industry through Dr Prakash (Ritesh Deshmukh), a doctor committed to ethical medical practices. The story follows Prakash and three whistle-blowers as they challenge the corrupt pharmaceutical giant, Forever Cure. They aim to expose the conspiracy affecting access to genuine medicine for the common man, facing significant threats along the way.

Release date: July 12

Streaming platform: JioCinema

9. Receiver

This eight-episode sports docuseries highlights NFL receivers Davante Adams, George Kittle, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel, and Justin Jefferson as they navigate the pressures of the 2023 season both on and off the field.

Release date: July 10

Streaming platform: Netflix

10. Pariah

Directed by Tathagata Mukherjee, “Pariah” is a thrilling Bengali action movie filled with suspense. It stars Vikram Chatterjee, Angana Roy, Soumya Mukherjee, Sreelekha Mitra, and Ambarish Bhattacharya.

Release date: July 12

Streaming platform: Hoichoi

11. Me

The latest OTT releases this week feature “Me”, a coming-of-age series about Ben, a 12-year-old who discovers he can shapeshift. With the help of his stepsister Max, Ben learns to harness his powers, leading to a thrilling journey of self-discovery.

Release date: July 12

Streaming platform: Apple TV+

As you settle into your favourite corner of the couch, armed with popcorn and a whole week of time to pass – try one of these latest OTT releases. Let commander Karan Saxena thrill you with his adventures, or let Ben kindle your imagination with his new-found magical powers!

