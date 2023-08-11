With a myriad of new releases today on our favourite OTT platforms, the weekend looks sorted. From the much-awaited release of Prabhas’s pan-Indian flick to a gripping Tamil action film, a Malayalam comedy-drama and thrilling web series, this list has it all to keep you entertained. Make sure to check them out.

Here are the 13 new releases today on OTT platforms.

Adipurush

Adipurush is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana by Valmiki. The film shows Shri Ram’s exile and their voyage to the island of Lanka with Vanar Sena to rescue his wife Janaki. The screenplay and the direction of the movie are handled by Om Raut. The cast of the movie includes Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Seth, Sonal Chauhan, and Trupti Toradmal.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix (Hindi)

Maaveeran

One of the most awaited OTT releases today, Maaveran is a Tamil superhero drama starring Siva Karthikeyan and was directed by Madonne Ashwin. The plot revolves around an exploited comic book writer who often avoids disputes or arguments. An unsuccessful suicide attempt gives birth to a mysterious voice inside his head that leads him to fight a land mafia kingpin. Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Musskin, Sunil, and others play key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a recent Hindi romantic comedy starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. Kapil and Somya are a married couple living in a joint family. When their family opposes their decision to get a separate home for themselves, the two make use of a government scheme to fulfil their dream. Laxman Uterkar directed this film.

OTT platform: JioCinema

Padmini

Starring Aparna Balamurali, Madonna Sebastian, Kunchako Boban, Malavika Menon, and others in key roles, Padmini is a Malayalam comedy-drama directed by Sanna Hegde. The plot follows a college lecturer who faces the embarrassment of his life when his wife elopes on their wedding night. A lawyer in a relationship with a misogynistic man helps Rameshan get his divorce.

OTT platform: Netflix

Por Tozhil

Por Tozhil is a Tamil crime thriller directed by Vignesh Raja and stars R Sarathkumar, Ashok Selvam, and Nikhila Vimal in the lead roles. A faint-hearted new police recruit is tasked with catching a serial killer. Hoe he mans up, facing the pressure from a hostile superior forms the crux.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Vaan Moondru

Directed by AMR Murugesh, Vaan Monndru is an upcoming Tamil rom-com starring Delhi Ganesh, Leela Samson, Aadithya Bhaskar, Ammu Abhirami, and others in prominent roles. The plot follows three couples and their relationships. How love transcends the boundaries of age is captured in this film.

OTT platform: Aha

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is an American coming-of-age drama directed by Steven Spielberg loosely based on his younger days as a budding filmmaker. The plot follows Sammy Fabelman, a young man growing up during the post-WWII era. How he realises the power of cinema while fighting a family crisis forms the crux. Gabriel LaBelle plays the titular role while Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and others play crucial characters.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Maayon

Maayon, directed by N Kishore, is a Tamil thriller starring Sibi Sathyaraj and Tanya Ravichandran in the lead roles. The film charts research by an archaeological team led by a vile and cunning man, who plans to smuggle an idol enshrined within an ancient temple. What mysteries does the idol hold? Radha Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, and others play supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Confidential Assignment 2: International

Directed by Lee Seok-hoon, Confidential Assignment 2: International is a South Korean action comedy film and a sequel to the 2017 release, Confidential Assignment. A notorious terrorist escapes Seoul with $1 billion. A trilateral team of detectives and agents join hands to save the lives of thousands. Hyun Bin, Yoo Hae-jin, Im Yoon-ah, Daniel Henney, and others play plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Broker

Broker is a 2022 Korean drama film directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda and stars Song Kang-ho, Gang Dong-won, Bae Doona, and others in key roles. The plot follows a laundromat owner and a church owner who illegally smuggle babies left at the church’s daycare. Meanwhile, two detectives are on their trail.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Commando

Commando is an action-packed crime thriller that centres around the life of a commando, based on Vidyut Jamwal’s film. Starring Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma, Shreya Singh Chaudhry, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, and Amit Sial, along with a talented supporting cast, the series follows a visionary hero’s journey filled with bravery, patriotism, and brotherhood. With gripping suspense and themes of courage and patriotism, this show promises to be an enthralling and captivating thriller.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

The Kashmir Files: Unreported

The Kashmir Files: Unreported is an upcoming Hindi docuseries directed by the maker of the sensational film The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri. This gripping documentary is said to cover the untold facts linked to the exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir. The series also explores the events that led to the India-Pakistan conflict over the region.

OTT platform: Zee5

Rakshak: India’s Braves

Inspired by true events, Rakshak: India’s Braves is a Hindi action series starring Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, and Mohit Chauhan in prominent roles. The plot follows Triveni Singh, a passionate soldier who puts the nation ahead of his family. He is tasked to tackle a militant attack threat and soon realises that the task is more dangerous than expected.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Let us know which one of these OTT releases today you are waiting to watch first this weekend. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.