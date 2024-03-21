In the ever-evolving world of streaming, there’s always a new show or movie to catch your attention. This week is no exception, with an exciting list of new releases popping up across various OTT platforms. From culinary adventures with celebrity chef José Andrés, to escapades on the sea battling Somalian pirates – the entertainment promises to be top tier! Without further ado, here are the top watches of the week for you:

1. Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés

Join celebrity chef José Andrés as he hosts a delightful culinary journey with popular celebrities like Bryan Cranston, Jamie Lee Curtis, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. Delicious Spanish dishes, served with a dash of inspiring stories of their lives – this menu is delectable!

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Released on: 19 March

2. Abraham Ozler

The crime thriller portrays the life of veteran cop Abraham Ozler, stationed in Trichur. As an Assistant Commissioner of Police, he juggles his personal life while being drawn into a chilling investigation of serial killings, leading him to a hunt for the mysterious murderer. Featuring Jayaram, Jagadish, and Senthil Krishna, the film is gathering positive critique for its highly gripping narrative.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Released on: 20 March

3. Palm Royale

Adapted from Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel, Mr & Mrs American Pie, Palm Royale is a captivating miniseries that follows a determined woman’s quest to secure a spot in America’s most prestigious resort club, Palm Beach.

Streaming on: Apple TV+

Released on: 20 March

4. 3 Body Problem

A riveting addition to the new OTT releases this week, 3 Body Problem is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s acclaimed novel series, brought to audiences from the creators of Game of Thrones. Unsettling events put a group of brilliant friends on edge, as a mystery unravels with origins tracing back to China during the Cultural Revolution. The story traces the life-altering decision of a young woman in the ’60s, which echoes through space and time, and brings the five friends together to face humanity’s greatest threat.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release date: 21 March

5. Fighter

Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is set to hit Netflix today. One of the most anticipated new OTT releases this week, the film chronicles the journey of the elite IAF aviators, the Air Dragons, who transcend their limitations to serve their nation.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: 21 March

6. Road House

Road House, a thrilling action-packed movie featuring Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, and Conor McGregor, is a fresh take on the 1989 film. The plot centers around an ex-UFC fighter who finds himself working as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys, where things are not as they appear.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 21 March

7. Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historical biographical drama inspired by the life of Usha Mehta, who started an underground radio station in 1942 to promote unity. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O’Nell, and Anand Tiwari.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: 21 March

8. Top Chef

The 21st season of the popular reality competition show, Top Chef, premieres on JioCinema this week. Witness a group of talented chefs as they compete to impress the judges with their culinary prowess.

Streaming on: JioCinema

Release Date: 21 March

9. Oppenheimer

Fresh from its success at the 96th Academy Awards, Christopher Nolan’s thrilling masterpiece, Oppenheimer, is set to debut on JioCinema. The film, featuring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh, is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist instrumental in developing the first atomic bomb. Making its debut on OTT after its grand reception in the theatres, this is certainly one of the most anticipated new releases this week.

Streaming on: JioCinema

Release Date: 21 March

10. Lojja

Lojja, featuring Priyanka Sarkar, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Srija Halum, and Indrasish Ray, is a powerful series that explores societal taboos and norms. Lojja follows the mundane existence of Jaya Sinha, a simple, beautiful Bengali wife running her upper middle-class household, whose life is turned upside down from the moment she decides to fight for herself against her husband’s verbal abuse. Directed by Aditi Roy, this series is based on the groundbreaking research paper by writer Samragnee Bandopadhyay.

Streaming on: Hoichoi

Release Date: 22 March

11. Lootere

Lootere, a gripping drama by Hansal Mehta, is based on the true story of an Indian ship hijacked by pirates in Somalian waters. This edge-of-the-seat thriller features a stellar cast including Vivek Gomber, Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Amruta Khanvilkar.

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: 22 March

12. Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana

Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana is a Telugu comedy thriller by Purushotham Raaj. Starring Shiva Kandukuri and Rashi Singh, the film is set in a small town in Southern India. It follows a detective entangled in a series of unsolved murders, which all point towards the element of human sacrifice.

Streaming on: Aha

Release Date: 22 March

13. Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is a transformative tale of a reckless troublemaker in a violence-ridden small town. His journey of redemption leads to a personal resurrection, earning him the respect and admiration of those who once shunned him. Starring Rajinikanth, Tanisa Islam Mahi, and Vishnu Vishal, this film is a testament to trials, redemption, and the power of change.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: 22 March

14. Shirley

Directed by John Ridley, Shirley is a compelling mystery drama that narrates the story of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman who launched a groundbreaking presidential campaign in ’72. The biographical drama stars Regina King in the title role, along with Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, and others.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: 22 March

15. Buying Beverly Hills Season 2

The luxurious and competitive world of LA real estate is back – with the second season of Buying Beverly Hills! This season spotlights Mauricio Umansky’s The Agency, including his daughters, as they navigate the ruthless real estate landscape of Beverly Hills.

Streaming on: Netflix

Release Date: 22 March