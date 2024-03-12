What we watch can have a stronghold on our views, thoughts, and feelings. Surely, you’ve experienced this – a rom-com that turned your frown upside down, or a heartfelt, emotional TV show that made you cry. Today, we’re shining the light on movies and web series that are meant to inspire. At the start of the week – as life’s responsibilities pile up on our shoulders – we can all use an extra push to remind ourselves to power through hardships and continue chasing our goals. Who knows – one of these 8 must-watch motivational movies and web series may just be the spark you need to fuel the fire inside!

Jersey

This Telugu sports drama film starring Nani as Arjun, a gifted but failed cricketer who rekindles his passion for the sport in his mid-30s. Driven by his son’s wish for a jersey, Arjun dreams of representing the Indian Cricket Team, and making a comeback against all odds. It’s a tale of second chances, perseverance, and the pursuit of passion!

Watch on: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Lakshya

Karan (Hrithik Roshan) is a lazy youth, who lives off his family business to make ends meet. Karan’s life revolves around hanging out with friends and spending time with Romi (Preity Zinta), his lady love. After enlisting in the Indian Army in the spur of the moment, the army training proves a lot to handle for Karan and he decides to quit. This results in Romi and his family losing respect for him. Karan, then, re-joins the army to validate his identity and self-worth.

Going from directionless to passionate, the film relates his challenges and wins in a way that motivates anyone watching. It is a film that does a wonderful job of reminding its viewers that life must have a ‘lakshya’, or goal, to have meaning.

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video

Aspirants

Inspired by the lives of UPSC aspirants, this web series beautifully portrays their journey and struggles to crack the exam. The show revolves around three friends—Abhilash, Guri, and SK. The narrative switches between their past struggles with the competitive UPSC preparation, and their present lives. A movie about friendship and ambition, this is a must-watch for aspirational students.

Watch on: Prime Video

The Theory of Everything

A poignant biographical film that chronicles the life of Stephen Hawking, the renowned theoretical physicist. It depicts his time at Cambridge, where he falls in love with Jane Wilde and faces a life-changing diagnosis of motor neuron disease at 21. Despite the grim prognosis, Stephen, with Jane’s support, defies the odds and makes groundbreaking contributions to science, all while his physical capabilities diminish.

This is a beautiful and inspiring story about one of the world’s greatest scientists and his journey. Those who dream big must watch this motivational masterpiece – it is one of those movies that will remind you of what it takes to go from being ‘good’ to ‘great’.

Watch on: Prime Video

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

This film relates the real-life story of Milka Singh, known as the Flying Sikh, a renowned world champion runner and Olympian. Overcoming personal tragedies including the massacre of his family, the Partition, and subsequent homelessness, he becomes one of India’s most iconic athletes.

Despite the heartbreak of narrowly missing a medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics, he finds the light through the darkness. The film shows us Milkha Singh in all his colors – his iron will, deepest fears, vulnerabilities, and aspirations.

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema

Panga

“Panga” is an inspiring sports drama that revolves around Jaya Nigam, a former Kabaddi world champion and middle-class Indian mother. Yearning to redefine her identity beyond her familial roles, Jaya makes the audacious decision to return to Kabaddi, confronting age stereotypes and the complexities of a new generation. The story is a reminder that dreams can be pursued relentlessly – age no bar!

Watch on: Disney+ Hotstar

TVF Pitchers

If you dream of having your own business, this series is perfect for you. Follow the journey of four friends who quit their mundane jobs to establish their own company. With a blend of comedy and drama, the show portrays the challenges they face and the personal growth they experience in their journey. The series depicts a realistic picture of the struggles and triumphs of young entrepreneurs in India.

Watch on: Prime Video, Zee5

Here’s to hoping that this mix of motivational movies and web series gets you moving, grooving, and conquering the week from the first watch. From students to iconic athletes, these characters and their intricately woven stories will surely fill you with the inspiration you need to make the world your own!

Read also: 8 crime drama thrillers and series that will put your detective skills to the test!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment news.