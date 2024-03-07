Cinephiles know that any movie can be enjoyed to the fullest when you’re in the mood for it. With the anticipated horror and spine-chiller, ‘Shaitaan’ (a 2024 remake of a Gujarati film) releasing tomorrow, why not build up your excitement by adding these 5 similar movies to your watch list? This curated list has a selection of horror, suspense, and psycho-drama films that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat, just like ‘Shaitaan’!

1. Stree 1

In the quaint village of Chanderi, an annual festival is overshadowed by the haunting presence of Stree, a witch who abducts men. ‘Stree’ takes a unique approach to horror, blending suspense with humor. Vicky, the village tailor, becomes entangled in the mystery as he forms a connection with an unnamed woman. As the plot unfolds, suspicions rise, and the village grapples with the chilling reality of Stree’s presence.

Watch on: Netflix, Jio Cinema

2. Raju Gari Gadhi 1

A reality show set in a notorious haunted bungalow sets the stage for ‘Raju Gari Gadhi.’ Participants, eager for fame, encounter supernatural occurrences, unveiling the chilling secrets behind mysterious deaths. This Telugu horror film explores the thin line between reality and the paranormal, keeping viewers on the edge with each unexpected twist.

Watch on: Prime Video

3. Bulbbul

Bulbbul is a haunting tale set in 19th-century Bengal, revolving around a young woman named Bulbbul. Married off as a child to a wealthy lord, she grows up in a household rife with dark secrets and malevolent acts. As mysterious deaths plague the village, Bulbbul becomes intertwined with the legend of a witch who seeks vengeance against men who have wronged women. The narrative weaves a powerfully feminist revisionist story, using folklore to address themes of injustice and retribution.

Watch on: Netflix

4. Kahaani

While it is not necessarily horror, this is one of those movies to watch to get your heart racing! Set against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata during the Durga Puja festival, ‘Kahaani’ introduces us to Vidya Bagchi, a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband. What begins as a routine missing person report unfolds into a relentless pursuit for the truth. The suspense builds as Vidya navigates the city, determined to uncover the mysterious disappearance of her spouse. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this psychological thriller weaves a tale of intrigue and danger.

Watch on: Prime Video

5. The Others

Transporting us to the aftermath of World War II, ‘The Others’ introduces us to Grace and her two light-sensitive children who reside in a secluded mansion. As they wait for Grace’s husband to return, peculiar rules govern their lives. This atmospheric horror film, directed by Alejandro Amenábar, masterfully builds tension, unraveling a haunting tale with unforeseen consequences.

Watch on: Netflix, Prime Video

While you eagerly await the ‘Shaitaan’ 2024 remake, these handpicked movies should keep you busy – and slightly scared. So dim the lights, grab a pillow for emotional support, and dive into these dark, scary, and exciting worlds!

