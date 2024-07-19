Two things that go really well together are the weekend and entertainment. It’s even better when the entertainment is as spicy as the weekend is chill. Luckily, the OTT releases this week have been bringing on the spice, drama, and action. If you’re looking for a great way to pass the coming Saturday and Sunday, look no further than these latest drama-filled movies and web series.

The Green Glove Gang: Season 2

After a failed robbery, a trio of noble thieves—Zuza, Kinga, and Alicja—find refuge in a quiet nursing home. With the police on their trail, the gang continues their escapades, bringing a renewed sense of vitality to the elderly residents. In Season 2, their mission becomes personal as they embark on a quest to rescue Zuza’s son, Tomek, from the clutches of the notorious rebel star, Masarz.

Available on: Netflix

My Spy: The Eternal City

Veteran CIA agent JJ reunites with his protégé, Sophie, to thwart a catastrophic nuclear plot targeting the Vatican, which coincides with a high school choir trip to Italy.

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

I.S.S.

In the near future, tensions rise aboard the International Space Station as a global conflict erupts on Earth. U.S. and Russian astronauts receive conflicting orders from their respective governments: seize control of the station by any means necessary.

Available on: Apple TV+

Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)

This true story follows Najeeb, a man who leaves behind his pregnant wife and family in Kerala, India, seeking a better life in the Middle East. However, fate leads him into a harsh, slave-like existence, herding goats in the desert. This is easily one of the most anticipated OTT releases this week.

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

Sweet Home: Season 3

This 10-episode Korean web series, which debuted on Netflix in 2020, focuses on the residents of a dilapidated housing complex and their struggle to survive in a world overrun by monsters. In Season 3, the distinction between monsters and humans continues to blur, and humanity faces the emergence of neo-humans as the world teeters on the brink of annihilation.

Available on: Netflix

Master of the House

When a diamond tycoon dies under mysterious circumstances, a ruthless battle over his estate ensues between his cutthroat heirs and the housemaid whom he recently married.

Available on: Netflix

Cobra Kai: Season 6 Part 1

Thirty-four years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence seeks redemption by reopening the Cobra Kai dojo, reigniting his rivalry with the now successful Daniel LaRusso. Part 1 of the sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” centers on the ultimate championship at the international karate tournament, Sekai Taikai.

Available on: Netflix

Lady In The Lake

Based on the novel by Laura Lippman and adapted for television by Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” is set in 1966 Baltimore, Maryland. It explores the ambitions of women and the consequences of their aspirations being denied, focusing on the intersecting lives of two women.

Available on: Apple TV+

Make sure to tune into these OTT releases for a fun end-of-the-week experience. From crime to karate, feminine rage to espionage, this list promises entertainment that will keep you on the edge of your seats. Happy watching!

