With new and exciting OTT releases scheduled for the week, there are so many options to binge-watch. Whether you are searching for a new show or want to explore the releases, there is something for each type of streamer. With that, here are some OTT releases that are new this week!

A Real Pain (JioHotstar)

David and Benji embark on a heritage tour through Poland to honour the memory of their grandmother. But things become tense when old issues arise and the two cousins get to know more about their family history.

This critically acclaimed film explores the concepts of grief, discovery, and love that will surely make a tear flow at the end.

Streaming from: April 3th

TEST (Netflix)

Everyone in life has their tests. Power, money, passion, and innovation are on the line as three people walk on a dangerous tightrope.

Only a test will tell which of the three get what they want.

Streaming from: April 4th

Home Town (Aha)

A father’s dream collides with a son’s ability and will. Under the backdrop of a homely town, a next-door family ventures the path of an ambitious dream.

Watch the intricate bond of a father and son, as they walk together in this hometown.

Streaming from: April 4th

Karma (Netflix)

An accident ties together the fate of six lives. Twisted by fate and doomed by destiny, watch this thrilling tale of crime, conspirarcy and karma where each person faces their darkest truths.

Streaming from: April 4th

Adrishyam Season Two (SonyLIV)

When the threat is dangerous and bigger, the heroes hiding in the shadows come to light. Wearing the honourable badge of patriotism and taking martyrdom as a reward, these undercover intelligence officers stand firm in the face of threat.

Binge this intense season for a rush of adrenaline!

Streaming from: April 4th

These new OTT releases will surely keep you entertained and hooked to your screen, waiting to see what will happen. With a range of genres like thriller, suspense, action, and crime, these releases should be on your watchlist for this weekend.

