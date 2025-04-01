Anime lovers are in for a ride this month with many anticipated returning and new releases. The line-up includes a video game turned anime adaptation, Devil May Cry, Windbreaker Season Two, and Fire Force Season Three. On that note, here are nine anime series and movies releasing in April 2025 that you should include in your watchlist!

1. The Beginning After The End (Crunchyroll)

After a mysterious demise, King Grey opens his eyes to a new world of Dicathen in the body of Arthur Leywin. Grateful for a second chance at life, Grey retains the wisdom from his previous life and ventures into the world as Arthur to find his purpose. Mastering magic, he begins to navigate his path and corrects the mistakes he committed in his past life.

Streaming from: April 2nd

2. Windbreaker Season Two (Crunchyroll)

Windbreaker returns for another season!

Furin High School is also known as the super school of delinquents. Haruka Sakura is a first-year student who joined the school to compete with the best of the best. The school has become a group called “Chime of the Wind Breaker”, protecting the town.

Watch the heroic legend of delinquent Sakura!

Streaming from: April 3rd

3. Devil May Cry (Netflix)

A villain plots to unleash the dangers of Hell, causing unmountable damage to humans. A handsome devil hunter steps up, taking the baton to restore the balance and bring peace.

Streaming from: April 3rd

4. Black Butler: Emerald Witch Arc (Crunchyroll)

Ciel Phantomhive makes a contract with a demon from hell to exact revenge on the people who killed his parents in exchange for his soul. Ceil names the demon Sebastian Michaelis, after his deceased dog. He returns to his family home and takes over his late father’s position as the Queen’s Watchdog: who eliminates people who could threaten the Crown.

Watch Ceil and Sebastian as they take over the streets of London!

Streaming from: April 5th

5. Witch Watch (Netflix)

This fantasy rom-com anime revolves around Nico, a witch-in-training, and her life while living with her childhood best friend. Things get messy when Nico uses her magic without fully understanding the side effects and consequences!

Streaming from: April 6th

6. Fire Force Season Three (Crunchyroll)

Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion throughout the city! Fire Force is an elite order responsible for snuffing out this inferno, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.

Shinra has pyrokinetic powers and joins the Fire Force to save the citizens of Tokyo from combusting into flames.

Streaming from: April 5th

7. Lazarus (Adult Swim)

Hapna is a miracle painkiller, created by Dr. Skinner, that freed people from pain and suffering. The masses celebrated the drug for bringing peace to the world. However, everything goes wrong when Skinner announces that the painkiller will mutate after three years of ingestion to kill all those who consumed it. The doctor sets a deadline of 30 days to find him to save the world.

A secret agent group called Lazarus are tasked to find Skinner. But will they save the world in time?

Streaming from: April 6th

8. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes (Crunchyroll)

This is a prequel series of My Hero Academia where some incidents are linked to the main story.

Despite not having a Hero License, Koichi Haimawari is a young man who aspires to become a hero. He and Kazuho Haneyama are harassed on the street and are saved by a vigilante, Knuckleduster. Koichi gets recruited as a vigilante by Knuckleduster and they hide behind the shadows to save people from dangers.

Streaming from: April 7th

9. Moonrise (Netflix)

Rebels from the Moon rise against Earth for exploitation and declare independence from Earth. Jack enlists in the Earth army to fight for Earth but discovers an unexpected leader at the centre of the rebellion.

Streaming from: April 10th

Anime is popular due to its unique characters, complex world-building, animation style, and stories that teach an important life lesson. April 2025 will be full of entertainment for anime lovers with these releases. Many beloved anime have returned and new releases are set to make the fandom grow. Let us know which anime will be on your watchlist!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more anime release recommendations.