Welcome to a new week! As we get back to work, school, and all other ‘responsibilities’ of life, most of us get too busy and forget to take a breather amidst the bustle of the week. And by the time Saturday rolls around, we’re passed out in bed, with little time for the ‘fun’ part of life! This is your reminder to pace yourself, take breaks when necessary, and put your rest above all so you still have energy for the weekend. To help, here are some new OTT releases on Netflix this week that you can watch during your moments of relaxation. We’ve handpicked some good yet underrated new movies and shows to set your watchlist apart from the rest!

1. How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) – Season 4

Fresh out of prison, Moritz finds his old life hijacked by Lenny and Dan. Not one to back down, he’s cooking up a master plan to reclaim his throne.

Release date: April 8

2. The Addams Family

Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and Pugsley are back—with a surprise! Uncle Fester returns to add more mayhem and mischief to this delightfully dark household.

Release date: April 9

3. Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

This gripping documentary lays bare the hidden world of child influencers, as parents and teens expose stories of manipulation and abuse behind the scenes.

Release date: April 9

4. The Hating Game

Sparks fly when two fiercely competitive colleagues battle it out for a promotion. But buried beneath the snark? Some seriously steamy chemistry.

Release date: April 9

5. Unicorn Academy – Chapter 3

A summer mistake threatens the magical bond between the island and its unicorns. Now, it’s up to Layla and the riders to save the day.

Release date: April 9

6. Frozen Hot Boys

A teacher trying to reconnect with her estranged father ropes a group of misfit teens into an ice sculpting competition in Japan—with heartwarming chaos to follow.

Release date: April 10

7. Moonrise

After an attack on Earth, a carefree heir becomes the top suspect. To prove his innocence, he must head to the Moon and face forces he never imagined.

Release date: April 10

8. North of North

Following a very public breakup, a young Inuk woman sets out to rewrite her story in a tightly knit Arctic town—where everyone’s watching.

Release date: April 10

9. The Gardener

Raised to feel nothing and trained to kill, Elmer’s next assignment gets complicated when he falls for the very person he’s meant to take out.

Release date: April 11

10. Meet the Khumalos

Old friends turned fierce foes go head-to-head when their kids fall in love. What follows? A hilarious neighborhood feud like no other.

Release date: April 11

There you have it – the only list of new OTT releases on Netflix you need this week! All that’s left to do is to grab a snack, turn off your phone so no one can disturb your ‘me-time’ and press play!

