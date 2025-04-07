A re-release is less about the story of a film and more about how the audience connected to it. It is the audience’s experience that calls for a re-release. This got us thinking. What are some iconic films that we loved watching in the theatres and are willing to do so again. Here is our list of the best South-Indian films that deserve a re-release!

Arundhati:

“Bommali ninnu vadala!“. This dialogue remains a favourite for Telugu cinema lovers to this day. Arundhati is a film praised for its ahead-of-its-era VFX, incredible performances, and a screenplay that kept us hooked to our seats. And there is no film we want to be re-released more than this one. Imagine the scene where Anushka visits the palace for the first time or when the maid walks on the ceiling! Absolute cinema! Jejamma for the win.

Prema Katha Chitram:

A pop-culture sensation, Prema Katha Chitram is a movie that introduced horror comedy to Telugu cinema. We do not remember another time when the audiences laughed out loud like the way they did for this film. Saptagiri and Praveen’s comedic timing deserves to be relived in the theatres, and we can’t wait for that to happen.

Chennaiyil Oru Naal/Traffic:

CON or Traffic is a Tamil road-thriller film that revolves around a car journey that is to be completed within two hours, with the stake being the life of an ailing patient. you get the vibe, right? The movie is intense and will keep you at the edge of your seat. A true theatre experience.

Nuvvu Naku Nachav:

One of the most loved films in all of Telugu cinema, NNN is the go-to for some assured laughs. It is, therefore, a no-brainer that this film is in the list. Venkatesh’s quirky performance, Brahmanandam’s iconic sequence and the movie’s witty dialogues are much loved by all of us. So, we are down to experience this laugh riot of a film in the theatres together with all of you!

Eega:

Who thought we would root for a housefly? But Rajamouli made us do just that in this thrilling and imaginative film. Visually stunning and packed with excellent performances from Sudheer and Samantha, Eega was a fresh attempt in Indian cinema. A re-release would allow audiences to experience its visual brilliance and gripping narrative on the big screen once more, and we can’t wait to relive that cinematic magic.

