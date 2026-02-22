Light Dark
    Allu Arjun presented Filmfare best actor award

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City UpdatesYesterday

    Filmfare best actor award for Allu Arjun

    Allu Arjun has received the Filmfare best actor award for his performance in Pushpa 2.

    The hero received the award at the 70th Filmfare Awards presentation function held in Kochi on 21 February night.

    While Pushpa 2 was adjudged the best film, its director Sukumar and music director DSP also got the awards.

    The other award winners include Niveda Thomas, best female actor (35 Idi Chinna Kadha Kadu), Sekhar, choreographer (Kurchi madata petti), Ramajogaih Satry, lyrics writer (Chuttamalle), Amitabh Bachchan, best supporting actor (Kalki), and Anjali, best female supporting actor (Gangs of Godavai).

