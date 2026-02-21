Best K-Dramas to Watch: A Mood-Based Streaming Guide!

Many K-dramas have captured global attention, largely due to their unique narrative flair and their bite-sized episode formats.

And it

is daunting to choose a good series

in

the endless sea of OTT platforms.

Entertainment should not be complicated, and that’s where we step in. We’ve come up with an easy way- pick your mood and find some of the best K-dramas to watch! So, let’s get started!

Best K-dramas to watch, based on your mood!

Need a tickle?

As they say, laughter is the best medicine; comedy is a perfect way to spend your weekend. Welcome to Waikiki is one of the most recommended K-dramas, which has the perfect blend of sarcasm, wit, and relatable humour. The Fiery Priest, although it has some action sequences, the sharp humour made us include it in the list.

Mr Queen, headlined by Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun, is an exceptional comedy K-drama, blending time-travelling and historical dramas, with a dash of comedy all in one series.

Fight for My Way is a romcom that has some iconic comedy scenes, making it a perfect watch!

Feeling romantic?

After all, this is the month of love—Valentine’s Day has come and gone, and the wedding season is in full swing. What could be better than indulging in some romantic comedies?

Queen of Tears was one of the best K-dramas to air in 2024, thanks to the stellar cast, extraordinary plotline, and great cinematography.

Lovely Runner, offering a unique blend of time travel and romance, does an exceptional job of pulling the audience in. Also, it stars Kim Hye-yoon and Byeon Woo-seok, so you are in for a treat!

Business Proposal is perfect if you love the chatty girlfriend and silly boyfriend trope. While the premise might sound repeated, trust us, it is worth a watch!

My Love from the Star can technically be a fantasy drama, but the insane chemistry between Jun Ji-hyun and Kim Soo-hyun makes this a legendary romcom for us.

If you are a fan of slow-burning romances and want a K-drama similar to that, When the Camellia Blooms and Captivating the King are your best bets. Layered with complex characters, set in elaborate backgrounds, along with a twist woven in between, these are some of the best underrated K-dramas to watch.

Craving for some magic?

We all need a little bit of magic in our lives, right? If you love fantasy and magic, these are some K-dramas worth your time.

Hotel del Luna is a hotel that caters to ghosts and is headed by a female tyrant. Starring IU, Yeo Jin-goo, and Lee Do-hyun as the main characters, you’re in for a ride while watching this K-drama!

A TV producer discovers a supernatural world and becomes entangled with a former deity, who has been searching for his lost lover for centuries in the K-drama Tale of the Nine Tailed. This series ticks all the boxes- amazing cast, breathtaking visuals, and an impressive plotline.

Alchemy of Souls and Korean Odyssey are some other fantasy K-dramas, each with a unique storyline that you should consider watching!

In the mood for a thriller?

During recent times, The Art of Sarah Kim is one of the most interesting K-dramas to release, and it is impossible to stop after watching one episode. The acting, the story, and the setting of the drama make us want to root for the protagonists until the credits roll.

Sweet Home and Gyeongseong Creature are technically horror K-dramas, but if you can stomach the gore, the nail-biting stories are definitely worth your time!

With a new season releasing this year, Shop for Killers is a criminally underrated thriller action K-drama where a niece inherits what the title literally means- an online shop for killers. But can she handle the business? Watch to find out!

Gaining a lot of popularity from social media, S Line borders on the fantasy and thriller genres. The main protagonist can see the red threads of people, revealing their sexual history, but the story is even more interesting.

Want to cry your eyes out?

When melancholy visits, we can’t help but let the emotions and feelings in. If you find yourself in such a mood, here are some recommendations. And PS: have a box of tissues nearby. Or several.

Hi Bye, Mama is a devastating K-drama, about family, friends, love, and death, starring Kim Tae-hee, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Ko Bo-Gyeol.

A sensational hit K-drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, will definitely make you cry a lot. Showcasing a family over four seasons of spring in Jeju Island, this is a K-drama that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Another K-drama to watch is Uncontrollably Fond. While the main leads reconcile after years of misunderstandings and troublesome situations, an unforeseen disaster awaits the duo.

Move To Heaven tells the story of a trauma cleaner and his estranged uncle who deliver untold stories of the departed to loved ones.

So, with this easy mood-based guide, pick a choice from these best K-dramas to watch and start watching it now! Let us know in the comments below which of these K-dramas will be flickering on your screens!

