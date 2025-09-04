This year has been a treat for horror fans. Many fan favourites have returned in newer formats, like Megan 2.0, The Monkey, Final Destinations: Bloodlines, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. While the returns have toppled the movie theatres, some new releases have become cult favourites like Sinners, Bring Her Back, Weapons, and Until Dawn. However, the most anticipated horror movie of 2025 is the final Conjuring film: The Last Rites. The Korean industry is infamous for its exceptional and creative storylines, which are produced in bite-sized episodes. If you’re eagerly awaiting the last Conjuring film and want to watch something binge-worthy, here are the top 6 scary Korean horror dramas series and movies like Conjuring: The Last Rites to enjoy while waiting for the movie to drop in theaters!

1. Parasyte: The Grey

Unworldly parasites take human hosts and gain power, destroying life on Earth. Humanity must raise against these parasites and regain control to ensure their survival in the world.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. Sweet Home

The world is doomed when a mysterious virus or illness preys on humans, turning them into dangerous monsters. Cha Hyun-su possess all symptoms of becoming a monster, which he uses to save and protect the residents of his apartment building, in between of the wreckage.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Revenant

Ku San-young studies in the night to become a public officer. However, things change when a relic from her dead father comes into her possession, which triggers a series of misfortunes.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Gyeongseong Creature

Set in the 1940’s, a team of young people confront a monster born out of human greed. In this process, they confront what it means to have humanity.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Exhuma

Tracing a strange ailment back to a remote gravesite, a team of supernatural experts decide to explore it and find the root cause. In Exhuma, people will realise what happens when they mess with the wrong grave.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. The Call

A phone with paranormal abilities connecting two women across twenty years where they alter each other’s destiny and fate, hurting each other. Who will prevail in the end? Watch to find out!

OTT Platform: Netflix

With these 6 top scary Korean horror dramas series and movies like the Conjuring: The Last Rites, which includes Exhuma and more, you can prepare yourselves to witness the paranormal movie, dropping in theaters near you!

