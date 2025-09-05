The MGM Grounds on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam is all set to offer a feast to foodies in the city.

A three-day food festival will be held from 5 to 7 September, beginning each day at 6 p.m.

Besides Andhra cuisines, a wide range of delicacies from other States and abroad are set to tempt food lovers.

According to District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, the festival is being organised in collaboration with the Hotels and Restaurants Association. As many as 40 stalls will be set up to offer a variety of dishes to visitors at the MGM Grounds.

To add a touch of entertainment to the event, cultural shows have been planned on the three days.

