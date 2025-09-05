Andhra University has ranked 4th in the State Public University category at the national level in the NIRF rankings provided by the Union Ministry of Education. In the previous year, the university was ranked 7th in the category.

With this, AU has secured the number one position among government universities in the State. Last year, it was ranked 25th in the universities category, showing significant improvement in the NIRF rankings.

Andhra University has also ranked 41st in the overall category of Central and State universities and research institutes. Last year too, AU secured 41st place.

Similarly, the university’s pharmacy college has moved up from 34th to 31st place, while the engineering college has moved up from 90th to 88th place. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Law College retained its 16th position.

Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated Andhra University on its performance.

“There is still a lot to be achieved and much more effort should be made for it,” said the Minister.

