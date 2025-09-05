As we celebrate Teacher’s Day, a day dedicated to honouring the mentors who share their wisdom and leave lasting marks on young minds, we remember their profound influence. From shaping how we first see the world to guiding us through questions of right and wrong, their lessons go far beyond textbooks. They inspire students to pursue what they love and, in the process, help them discover themselves.

Yet, too often, in our rush to praise performer, the professor behind the success is overlooked. Today, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, we turn our attention to the story of Professor Chilukuri Santhamma, a 96 year-old physics professor from Visakhapatnam, who is know to be the oldest professor in India.

Born on March 8, 1929, in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Santhamma’s life began with challenges. She lost her father when she was just a few months old and was raised by her paternal uncle. Yet, early in her life, her brilliance began to shine through. As an intermediate student at AVN College in Visakhapatnam, she won a gold medal in Physics in 1945, a recognition that foreshadowed her journey as a scholar. She went on to complete her B.Sc. (Honors) and later earned a Doctor of Science in Microwave Spectroscopy from Andhra University, firmly establishing her as one of the brightest academic minds of her generation.

In 1956, Santhamma began her teaching career at Andhra University as a physics lecturer. Over the years, she rose through various academic roles, contributing not only to her university but also collaborating with institutions like CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), UGC (University Grants Commission), and DST (Department of Science & Technology).

She became known for her research in atomic and molecular spectroscopy, presenting her work across the world, from the United States to Canada, UK, and more. Her career officially concluded in 1989 when she retired at the age of 60, but her passion for teaching would not let her stop. She returned as an honorary lecturer and continued to guide students, proving that teaching for her was not a profession, but a calling.

Even today, long past the age when most would embrace rest, Chilukuri Santhamma commutes nearly 60 kilometres daily from Visakhapatnam to Centurion University in Vizianagaram. Despite having undergone knee replacement surgeries and needing crutches for support, she still starts her day at 3 a.m., preparing her lessons and cooking her own meals before embarking on her journey.

Her vision of service extends beyond education to the well-being of society. She donated her house in Visakhapatnam, which was valued at around Rs 10 crore to the Vivekananda Medical Trust, choosing to live in rented accommodation. Beyond teaching and philanthropy, she has also authored an English version of the Bhagavad Gita, titled “Bhagavad Gita – The Divine Directive”, reflecting her spiritual depth alongside her scientific brilliance.

Interestingly, Santhamma’s brother-in-law’s granddaughter Usha Chilukuri Vance, wife of U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, making her the grandaunt to the Second Lady of the United States.

On this Teacher’s Day, Professor Chilukuri Santhamma reminds us of the true spirit of teaching. Her life shows that age is no barrier when the heart remains committed to knowledge and to guiding young minds. In her own words, “Health is in our minds and wealth is in our hearts.” A simple truth, and a fitting message from a teacher who continues to inspire by example.

