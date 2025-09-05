Thrifting is an eco-conscious practice that gives a new life to used goods by reusing, repurposing, and recycling, preventing these items from ending up in landfills. This practice is common in Indian households, where kids receive hand-me-downs from the elder siblings and cousins. If you love thrifting pre-loved clothes and everyday household items that come with an aesthetic and a meaningful story, this article is for you. Yi (Young Indians) Vizag has its Annual thrift sale 2025 in Vizag, and this is the place you want to be!

Started in 2022, the idea of this thrift sale is to promote a circular economy where used goods reach new people instead of ending up in massive landfills and garbage dumps, which pollute our environment. Finding support from friends and families, who have generously donated gently used clothes, toys, handbags, and more, which can be used by others, at a nominal price.

Over the years, this thrift sale has become a labour of true love for them, where members unite to collect the donated items, sort them out into categories, and sell them at the sale. The money generated from the sale will support the climate change initiatives led by Yi Vizag, such as seed ball making, pond restoration, and Miyawaki plantations.

Items for donations and locations:

This year for the annual sale, the members are requesting donations of gently used clothing for both children and adults, as well as books in good condition and stationery supplies. They also welcome footwear, home decor (excluding furniture), toys, sports equipment, handbags, accessories, and kitchen and dining items. The members are accepting items till Monday, 15th September 2025. The locations for dropping your donations are given below:

Classic Luxury Service Apartments, 55 Kirlampudi Layout. Contact Number: 9573767555

Nua – The Clothing Studio, 1st floor, Ananyaa Parimala Palace, Lawsons Bay Colony. Contact Number: 9502677765

Hirawats, Dabagardens, Opp. Nellore Mess, Allipuram

The Pioneer Hotel, 9-29-18/1, Balajinagar, VIP Road. Contact Number: 9392244152

Aura Skin Clinic, Jagankrishna Apartments, Governor’s Bungalow Road, Daspalla Hills. Contact Number: 9177799077

Latha Super Speciality Dental Clinic. Midhilapuri Vuda Colony, Madhurwada. Contact Number: 9966592352

Waltair Kitchen, No. 5, Waltair Uplands, Siripuram. Contact Number: 9392244152

Kumon Centre, 50-1-48/1, ASR Nagar, Seethamadhara

The Dental Studio, Four Point by Sheraton Road, Waltair Uplands

Mother Theresa Paramedical College, Balaji Paradise, Gurudwara Junction. Contact Number: 81211 66689

Join the members of Yi Vizag at Civic Exnora, Daspalla Hills, on 21st September, where the Annual Thrift Sale 2025 will take place. Thrifting offers a unique and sustainable experience, whether you are donating or buying an item. Every contribution you make, no matter how small, will free up space in your life, while having a meaningful impact that lives on in someone else’s hands.

