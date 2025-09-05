Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur has attributed delay in settlement of cases to an inadequate number of judges. Speaking at the international mediation conference held in Vizag, on 5 September, the HC Chief Justice said efforts were on to increase the number of judges.

Expressing the view that many cases can be resolved through mediation, he said that a quick solution would be found with alternatives. Judges too should have proper awareness about mediation and they should sharpen their skills in the field.

Participating in the conference, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu opined that a quick solution was possible through mediation. However, skills were needed for it, he added.

People have immense faith in the judiciary and they approach courts with a hope of getting justice.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the rapid strides being made by the country in the field of technology.

The conference, which was jointly organised by ACIAM (Asian Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation), TRILEGAL, and NLIU (National Law Institute University -Bhopal), was attended by Supreme Court Judge Justice Suryakant, Supreme Court Judge Justice P.S. Narasimha, Vice-

Chancellor of National Law Institute University (Bhopal) S. Suryaprakash, ACIAM representative Suryaraju, Trilegal representative Chitra Rentala, Visakhapatnam Principal District and Sessions Judge Chinnamsetty Raju, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, and others.

