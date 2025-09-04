Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be coming to Visakhapatnam on 5 September to participate in the International Mediation Conference 2025 to be held at Radisson Blu Resort.

The event is being jointly organised by Trilegal, Asian Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation (ACIAM), and National Law Institute University, Bhopal.

The Chief Minister will arrive in the city at 8.55 a.m. and proceed to the Radisson Blu Resort. After attending the meet, he will leave the city for Undavalli at 11.40 a.m.

Judges of the Supreme Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court, and others, will also attend the 2025 International Mediation Conference in Visakhapatnam.

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, city Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi and other officials inspected arrangements for the visit of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur arrived in Visakhapatnam on 3 September on a two-day visit to the city. He will take part in several programmes including the International Mediation Conference.

He was received at the airport by District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad, Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi, Principal District and Sessions Judge Chinnamsetti Raju and others.

Also read: India’s longest glass bridge in Kailasagiri, Vizag to open for visitors soon

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.