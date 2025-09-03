India’s longest glass cantilever bridge in Kailasagiri, Visakhapatnam, will open for visitors soon, as the project has reached its final stage. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has constructed this 55-meter-long glass bridge along with two other adventure attractions, further adding to the list of Visakhapatnam tourist attractions.

Located at one of the most popular tourist spots in Vizag, Kailasgiri, this glass bridge is constructed near the Titanic Viewpoint, offering a picturesque view. From this point, onlookers can enjoy the natural beauty of the green hills along the Bay of Bengal coastline on one side and the endless blue sea on the other.

The two other adventure-filled attractions are the 150-meter-long sky-cycling tracks and two-way ziplines, providing an exhilarating experience for visitors and tourists. These three tourist attractions, along with India’s longest glass bridge at Kailasagiri, will offer a unique experience to the travellers, setting Vizag to become a top travel destination in India.

The VMRDA partnered up with RJ Adventures, a joint venture of SSM Shipping & Logistics and Bharat Mata Ventures Private Limited, with an estimated investment of Rs 6 crore.

According to the bridge’s design, up to 40 people can walk on the bridge at once. Currently, there are three glass bridges in India, which are located in Kerala, Sikkim, and Bihar.

