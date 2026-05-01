Vizag Weather Today: Heavy Winds and Rain Alert — May 1, 2026

The weather today in Vizag packed a surprise for the citizens. While the morning began in regular fashion, the weather took a turn with moody, cloudy skies and heavy winds.

Messages from the National Disaster Management poured in, warning people about thunderstorms and to avoid trees, towers, poles, fields, and open spaces.

The streets of the city were filled with people shielding themselves from the incoming rain and winds. While it rained for a short time, the impact was clearly seen in the weather.

After many days of relentless summer heat, the city is enjoying a cloudy and windy day. Today in Vizag, the weather is perfect for a holiday. Some places in the city have seen moderate rain for a short time, and other areas have seen cloudy skies with a possibility of rain.

In other news, the global company, Infosys, is planning to set up on a permanent campus in Rushikonda, Vizag. Read about it here: Infosys to set up a 20-acre permanent campus in Rushikonda, Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.