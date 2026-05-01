Andhra University signs MoU with Ethiopian Defence University

A Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, was signed between Andhra University and Ethiopian Defence University for joint academic and research development activities.

In a significant step towards advancing academic and research excellence, the two leading educational institutions signed the MoU.

The MoU was signed recently in the presence of the distinguished Vice-Chancellor of Andhra University, G P Rajasekhar, and the president of Ethiopian Defence University, Kebede Regassa Gerbi. The agreement aims at fostering mutual collaboration in areas such as innovative research, faculty and student exchange programmes, and the organisation of training sessions and workshops.

The partnership is designed to enhance expertise in modern technologies and scientific research. Both institutions plan to collaborate on research that can gain national and international recognition. Additionally, the MoU will help create opportunities for students to gain practical experience through internships and hands-on training programmes. Faculty members will benefit from shared knowledge and collaborative teaching practices, contributing to improved academic standards.

Experts believe that this agreement will not only strengthen research capabilities but also have a strong foundation for future innovations in the education sector.

Also read: Girls outsmart boys in SSC exams

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.