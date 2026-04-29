Andhra University Japan Collaboration Discussed with JETRO

A high-level delegation from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) visited Andhra University on April 28 and discussed potential student recruitment opportunities into leading Japanese companies.

The discussions focused on forging robust collaborations in research, faculty exchanges, and student mobility programmes. Representatives of JETRO also outlined prospects for Andhra University faculty to visit Toyama Prefecture.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G P Raja Sekhar emphasised the need for a joint international conference, welcoming Japanese students for higher studies at AU with possible fee waiver and launching of Japanese language classes in online or offline modes to strengthen bilateral academic ties.

Andhra University looks forward to deepening partnerships with Japan through collaboration for mutual academic and professional growth.

Read also: New rail zone likely to launch operations from June 1

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.