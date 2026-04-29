No heat cooking recipes you must try this summer

When the weather is sweltering, or you simply want to skip turning on the stove, no-heat cooking recipes come to the rescue. These dishes are quick and easy to prepare. They also burst with freshness and vibrant flavours. Whether you’re craving something spicy, creamy, or refreshingly fruity, these no-cook recipes promise effortless and delicious results. They are perfect for busy days, warm evenings, or anytime you want a fuss-free meal.

Here is a list of no heat cooking recipes that you must try :

1.Bhel Puri

Craving something spicy, quick, and completely no-cook? Bhel puri is the perfect fix. This flavour-packed snack comes together with peanuts, sev bhujia, aloo bhujia, channa, and puffed rice. Finely chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander, and a squeeze of lime add freshness and zing. Mix the veggies first. Add the crunchy ingredients next. Finish with puffed rice for the perfect balance of texture and flavour.

Where to find: Sweet India

2. Veggie Sandwich

Simple yet satisfying, a veggie sandwich layers fresh tomato and cucumber slices with butter and cream cheese spread over soft bread. A seasoned cabbage-mayo mixture adds creaminess and crunch, while some versions include onions, carrots, and sauces for extra flavour. It’s light, refreshing, and perfect for a quick bite.

Where to find: Fresh Choice, MVP Double Road

3. Greek Salad

This Mediterranean classic combines fresh vegetables with bold, earthy flavours. Juicy tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers, red onions, and olives create a crunchy, refreshing base, while cheese and dried oregano bring in that signature Mediterranean herby finish. Light yet filling, it’s a perfect no-cook option for hot days.

Where to find: Upland Bistro, Waltair Uplands

4. Guacamole

Rich, creamy, and full of flavour, guacamole is a Mexican favourite made with ripe avocados, finely diced onions, cilantro, and jalapeños. It works beautifully as a dip for nachos or as a refreshing salad-style side. The mix of earthy avocado and zesty ingredients makes it both comforting and refreshing.

Where to find: Somaa Restobar, Siripuram

5. Pineapple Banana Smoothie

This tropical smoothie blends the sweetness of pineapple with the creamy texture of banana, creating a refreshing and energising drink. Light, naturally sweet, and packed with nutrients, it’s the perfect pick-me-up during hot summer days.

Where to find: Feast N Fit, MVP Colony

With these no-heat recipes, you can enjoy a variety of flavours and textures, all without ever switching on the stove. Whether you’re hosting friends, packing a quick lunch, or just looking to cool off, these dishes show that delicious meals can be both effortless and satisfying. Give them a try and savour the ease of no-cook cooking!