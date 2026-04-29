7 Korean Dramas Like The Perfect Crown You Can Stream Now!

Korean dramas are always making the headlines because of their stellar performances, unique storylines, and breathtaking cinematography. One drama trending worldwide is “Perfect Crown,” starring IU and Byeon Wook-seok. It centres on a marriage contract between a chaebol heiress and a Grand Prince in a modern-day constitutional monarchy. If you have finished watching the released episodes and want to watch something similar, here are some Korean dramas like The Perfect Crown that you can stream now!

Korean dramas like The Perfect Crown that you stream now!

1. Crash Landing on You

Yoon Se-ri is an heiress who is on the brink of fulfilling her lifelong dream of becoming the legitimate heir to her family’s business. However, on the eve of the official announcement, Se-ri has a paragliding accident that lands her in North Korea. There, she meets a distant North Korean soldier, which sparks the beginning of a legendary love story.

2. My Demon

A pitiless demon loses his powers after getting entangled with an icy heiress. To regain his powers, he has to work closely with her. On this journey, sparks fly between them.

3. When the Phone Rings

Baek Sa-aeon is the youngest presidential spokesperson who comes from a prestigious background. He gets married on a contract basis to Hong Hee-jo, the step-daughter of a newspaper proprietor. However, after Hee-jo is kidnapped and Sa-aeon gets a ransom call from a stranger, their lives and relationship change.

Although this is not a royal romance, this Korean drama leans into the contract marriage aspect and navigates through politics all the same.

4. Princess Hours

The Crown Prince of Korea, Prince Lee Shin, is engaged to a commoner, Chae-kyeong, by an agreement made by their grandfathers. As the couple navigate the Royal affairs and lifestyle, the Crown Prince’s cousin, Yul, returns to Korea with his mother, who was the wife of the king’s deceased older brother, who was the Crown Prince.

This Korean drama was a hit across Asia, contributing to the Korean Wave.

5. The King 2 Hearts

Lee Jae-ha is a handsome crown prince who is intelligent but ignores his responsibilities, as his brother is the King of South Korea. At a training camp, he meets Kim Hang-ah, a North Korean Special Forces officer, the daughter of a high-ranking North Korean military official. The duo initially hate each other, but fall in love and become engaged.

The real twist occurs when the king and queen of the nation are assassinated by a mysterious terrorist group; the responsibility of the crown and nation falls on Jae-ha’s shoulders.

6. My Princess

Lee Seol is an ordinary college student when she finds out that she is a princess and the great-granddaughter of the Joseon Dynasty’s last Emperor, Emperor Sunjong. Park Hae-young is the grandson of the chairman of Daehan Group, and he is put in charge of educating Seol on the proper Royal family etiquette.

While his inheritance hangs in the balance, should the monarchy be restored, he finds himself drawn to Seol.

7. Moon Embracing the Sun

This drama tells the story of the Crown Prince Lee Hwon and his bride, the Crown Princess Heo Yeon-woo, who fall deeply in love and become engaged, soon to be married. The Queen Dowager, set on maintaining her clan’s power, plots to cast a deadly spell and eventually kills her.

Only the truth is that Yeon-woo survives the attempt, but loses her memory in the process. Now throned as the King, Lee Hwon mourns the loss of his love in the palace. To cure this ‘illness’ of the King, a shaman is called to the palace, who resembles Yeon-woo. What will happen in the end forms the premise of the drama.

With these Korean dramas like Perfect Crown, you’ll have something to watch while waiting for the new episodes to arrive. Let us know which of these Korean dramas will be on your watchlist in the comments below!

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