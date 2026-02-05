February 2026 is set to be an exciting month for K-drama fans, with a fresh lineup of highly anticipated releases across genres. From romance and thrillers to fantasy and slice-of-life, these new K-dramas promise binge-worthy stories and standout performances. Here’s a complete guide to the must-watch K-drama releases this February 2026.

Korean drama releases this month that must be on your watch list:

1. Honour

Adapted from the 2020 Swedish series of the same name, this show follows three college friends who have remained inseparable since their university days. They decide to open their own law firm, L&J (Listen and Judge), which is dedicated to helping women. The three of them are known for having their own distinct yet strong characteristics.

Where to watch: Genie TV, Coupang TV

When to watch: Streaming now

2. Bloody Flower

A former medical prodigy turns into a serial killer and claims hundreds of lives for his illegal experiments. Despite the bloodbath he has caused, he insists that he can save millions of lives. What follows is a mindboggling court trial; the panel of judges has contradictory judgments towards this case.

Where to watch: Disney+

When to watch: Streaming now

3. Our Universe

Hyeon Jin and Tae Hyeong share a mutual dislike for each other. But after a tragic incident leaves their nephew orphaned, they find themselves navigating a way to co-parent him together. During this phase, they find themselves unexpectedly falling for each other but do not voice it.

Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

When to watch: Streaming now

4. The Art of Sarah

Sarah Kim builds her life on fabricated lies after creating a fake social persona of being the embodiment of luxury. To the outside world, Sarah is brilliant, glamorous, self-made, and untouchable. The twist comes when she is found murdered. Detective Park Mu-gyeong is assigned her case. Known for his passion, emotional restraint, and relentless pursuit of the truth, Mu-gyeong finds himself entangled when he finds out that even Sarah’s name is fabricated. As he delves deeper into the investigation, he is faced with a puzzle because every person who knew a different version of Sarah knew her as a mentor, rival, lover, benefactor, and a threat.

Where to watch: Netflix

When to watch: February 13

5. Pearl in Red

A woman shaped by hardship is drawn into a powerful family’s world of wealth, secrets, and emotional warfare, where survival demands painful sacrifices. Pearl in Red is a gripping tale of love, ambition, and resilience, revealing that strength is forged from pressure. The story shows forbidden love blossoming, making us wonder whether love is really worth losing ourselves for.

Where to watch: Disney+

When to watch: February 23

With this promising list of strange yet intriguing tropes and storylines, K-drama fans have a feast awaiting them this month.

