February 2026 OTT Releases You Can’t Afford to Miss!

February is just days away, and we can't help but be excited about it! February's OTT releases offer a diverse lineup, featuring an enticing thriller alongside a charming Regency romance series, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

February 2026 OTT releases to add to your watchlist!

1. Relationship Goals

Leah Caldwell aims to become the first woman running New York’s top morning show, until her ex, Jarrett Roy, competes for the same role.

On Amazon Prime

Streaming from: February 4

2. The Lincoln Lawyer

Lawyer Mickey Haller works in the back of his Lincoln Navigator Town car as he takes on both big and small cases in Los Angeles.

On Netflix

Streaming from: February 5

3. Salvador

A desperate father infiltrates a group of Neo-Nazis to save his daughter. As he delves deeper, he struggles to understand her transformation. But nonetheless, he will stop at nothing for answers.

On Netflix

Streaming from: February 6

4. Shabad Reet Aur Riwaaz

Ghuppi is a 16-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a football player, but his father wants him to be a Ragi singer, just like him. He is caught between his father’s dreams and his own aspirations. What will Ghuppi choose in the end?

On Zee5

Streaming from: February 6

6. La La Land

The critically acclaimed movie revolves around Sebastian, a pianist, and Mia, an actress, who follow their passion and achieve success in their respective fields. While they develop feelings for each other, they have to choose between love and their careers.

On Amazon Prime

Streaming from: February 10

7. Kohrra Season 2

The Netflix police procedural crime drama returns with the beloved Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi, who begins anew, far from his roots in Jagrana under a new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur. Brawn and brain come together as they peel back the layers of this complicated case, even as it lays bare their own vulnerabilities. If you love a slow-burning thriller, this is one of the February 2026 OTT releases that should be on your watchlist this month!

On Netflix

Streaming from: February 11

8. Cross

Alex Cross is a brilliant homicide detective and a forensic psychologist with an uncanny ability to get inside the minds of killers. In the latest season, Cross faces a ruthless vigilante targeting America’s corrupt magnates.

On Amazon Prime

Streaming from: February 11

9. How To Get To Heaven From Belfast

Three lifelong friends reunite after the death of an old classmate, which begins the start of a dark mystery. They embark on an exciting adventure across Ireland, as they discover truths amidst complicated lives.

On Netflix

Streaming from: February 12

10. 56 Days Season 1

After a chance supermarket encounter, Oliver and Ciara embark on an intense relationship; when a savagely murdered corpse surfaces 56 days later, the investigation delves into their turbulent love story, revealing grim secrets.

On Amazon Prime

Streaming from: February 18

11. The Night Agent Season 3

The hit spy series is back with another season! Peter teams with a reporter to expose the elusive Broker and stop a terrorist attack, unaware that a powerful conspiracy is plotting to bury the truth. This is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of February 2026 that fans can’t wait for!

On Netflix

Streaming from: February 19

12. The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

When Owen shows up after five years on the run, Hannah and her stepdaughter Bailey find themselves in a race to figure out how to reunite their family before the past catches up to them.

On Apple TV+

Streaming from: February 20

13. CEO Club

Ever wondered what happens behind the scenes in the days of women CEOs? CEO Club is a series that follows a group of groundbreaking female CEOs as they navigate through their personal lives and professional triumphs.

On Amazon Prime

Streaming from: February 23

14. Paradise Season 2

In the second season of Paradise, Xavier leaves the safety of the underground bunker to venture above ground after discovering evidence that his wife, Teri, might still be alive.

On JioHotstar

Streaming from: February 23

15. The Bluff

The life of a skilled ex-pirate gets rudely interrupted by the return of her former captain, who is back for revenge. The ex-pirate must confront her deadly past and use her skills to make it out of this living nightmare with her family in one piece.

On Amazon Prime

Streaming from: February 25

16. Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2

With the first part of the season released in January, it ended on a cliffhanger. The second part will feature Benedict Bridgerton and Sophia Baekas as they navigate through the London High society as they come to terms with their social class, love, and passion.

On Netflix

Streaming from: February 26

17. The Gray House

Set on the Underground Railroad during the US Civil War, four women help turn the tide of the war in favour of the Union by turning from railroad operatives into spies.

On Amazon Prime

Streaming from: February 26

These are some of the February 2026 OTT releases that you should add to your watchlist for the next month. So, what are you waiting for? Add these blockbuster OTT releases slated for February 2026!

