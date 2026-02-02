Sudda Gedda Waterbody Revival Project launched

The inauguration of the Sudda Gedda Waterbody Revival Project marks an important step in strengthening a historically significant water resource at Madhurawada that supports rainwater storage, groundwater recharge, and local ecological balance.

Most of the funds for this restoration were raised through Yi Vizag’s thrift sales conducted over four years, supported by contributions of used clothes and leftover stock from partners such as Hirawat, Nua and the sponsorship of Mr Manoj Bellam.

During the inauguration, the GVMC Deputy Commissioner, Dhan Foundation and members of the local community expressed much happiness and appreciation as the revival work officially commenced.

With an estimated budget of ₹4 lakh, the six-month Phase-1 project will be implemented between November 2025 and January 2026. The proposed works include desilting to increase water storage capacity by 2,400 cubic metres, removal of 5,000 sq. m of invasive aquatic weeds, sewage diversion to prevent contamination, strengthening of bunds, and creation of bird islands. Emphasis will also be placed on native tree plantation and biodiversity enhancement.

Community participation forms a key component of the initiative through local volunteers and participatory planning exercises. Advanced technical surveys using DGPS and GIS will be undertaken to ensure accurate mapping and effective implementation. The project is expected to improve water availability, reduce urban flooding, and serve as a scalable model for sustainable waterbody restoration.

