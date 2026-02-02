CREDAI Visakhapatnam welcomes budget supporting real estate

On February 1, 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha. It was welcomed by CREDAI Visakhapatnam, who described the proposal and the opportunities it brought as progressive and supportive towards the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

E Ashok Kumar served as the President of the chapter.

The CREDAI Visakhapatnam organisation said that ongoing efforts to make housing more affordable through infrastructure-driven development and its growth in tier 1 and tier 2 cities show a long-term commitment and point to a stable policy framework.

Ashok Kumar emphasised that the government is addressing and taking into consideration calibrated reforms and growth, which strengthen confidence among the real estate value chain, aligning with the vision of developed India. He further stated that offering calibrated public credit guarantees to lenders during highly risky construction phases is a major financial challenge. This is expected to improve lenders’ confidence, encouraging greater participation in housing and infrastructure. Enhanced access to capital and a more streamlined credit flow would help prevent delays in large projects and eliminate financial bottlenecks.

He observed that the policy is designed to attract private investment by creating a conducive environment and reducing dependence on public funding.

CREDAI Vizag welcomed the emphasis on asset monetisation, appreciating the swift measures aimed at recycling real estate within the Central Public Sector Enterprise. The organisation also advocated for a focused approach to the urban development of tier 1 and tier 2 cities without delay. By acknowledging that urbanisation extends beyond metropolitan areas, this initiative aims to promote balanced growth, alleviate pressure on major cities, and enhance the efficient use of land and infrastructure.

Overall, the budget comes as a wave of encouragement towards real estate and infrastructure developers, lenders, and investors, while implementing affordable housing, infrastructure expansion, and asset monetisation.

