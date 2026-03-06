Vizag drinking water: Plans begin for city’s 2040 needs

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad and GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg held a meeting at the Collectorate Conference Hall to discuss the future availability of drinking water in Vizag.

With the increase in population and the growing number of industries and IT campuses in Vizag, District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad directed officials to prepare plans for long-term drinking water availability in the city. He also noted that many large projects are coming up in Vizag, including the Google AI Data Centre. These projects will need a huge amount of water. Vizag faces water scarcity during the peak summer months. He directed officials to also explore alternatives to strengthen drinking water sources.

On March 10th, a team of experts from Singapore is set to arrive to study the water management system in Vizag and provide a report on it. A large-scale action plan is being developed to address the significant water needs of Vizag by 2040.

GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the city’s water requirement may reach 726 MLD in 2040, given which a huge plan is being made from now.

The meeting was attended by GVMC officials Satyanarayana Raju, Ravi Kumar, and many others.

