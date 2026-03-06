Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam gets new attractions

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam has new attractions to delight visitors.

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, as a part of the animal exchange programme, received Himalayan black bear, black panther, common leopard, Asiatic lion and Asian palm civet species from Assam to Visakhapatnam on March 5. They will be kept in quarantine and later released into their respective enclosures, according to curator Mangamma.

In return, ring-tailed lemur, stump-tailed macaque, jungle cat, green iguana and hyena are being sent from the Vizag zoo.

