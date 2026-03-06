Nakkapalli Steel Plant Foundation Stone on March 23

Light Dark
    Stone to be laid for Nakkapalli steel plant on March 23

    Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnamYesterday

    The foundation stone for the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Plant, which has been proposed near Nakkapalli in the Anakapalle district, will be laid on March 23. This has been confirmed by Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma.

    Said to be India’s largest steel plant and a major greenfield project in the region, it will be taken up in phases with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

    To be built on around 2,200 acres, the project is likely to change the face of the region once operational.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and others are expected to attend the event.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

