Vizag Launches ‘Thursday Review’ to Speed Up Tourism Projects

The district administration in Vizag has launched a new “Thursday Review” system to ensure that all tourism projects are progressing without delay.

This review system is to ensure that 43 agreements signed by the State government with large companies to develop new tourism attractions during the CII Partnership Summit held in November 2025 will be expedited. To ensure that all the projects are not stuck in the paperwork stage.

The first meeting was held on Thursday, March 5, led by the VMRDA commissioner, N Tej Bharath, IAS. He met with the Navy, Forest Department, APEPDCL, and Airport Authority to work on a method to accelerate the process.

The collector emphasised the importance of collaboration among all departments to support investors and ensure that all necessary clearances for construction are obtained. Officials were instructed to promptly address general land-related issues, such as electricity access and other pertinent concerns. To guide the team on this process about the tourism projects planned in Vizag, specialised consultants and representatives from GVMC were brought in.

Also read: Stone to be laid for Nakkapalli steel plant on March 23

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.