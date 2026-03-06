OTT releases this week: 7 fresh shows & movies to binge

OTT platforms are pulling out all the stops for their fans this week, serving up a binge-worthy buffet of new releases! Whether you love glitzy award shows, heart-pounding thrillers, or something in between, there’s something to keep everyone hooked to their screens. If you’re looking for something new to stream this week, this article is for you!

Ready to binge? Check these out! Here are the must-watch OTT releases dropping this week:

1. Actor Awards 26

Formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, this awards show boasts an elaborate banquet to honour the best performances of the year. Kristen Bell will host the event for the third time. The best performances of the year will be awarded live.

Streaming from: Streaming now

Where to watch: Netflix

2. 13 Teen

This Punjabi coming-of-age drama captures the problems faced by the current generation of youth. While a majority of social media slams the younger generation, heaping praise on the older generation, this drama showcases the problems faced by the current generation due to the fast-paced changes, competition, and the cycles of toxicity and trauma the new generation is facing.

Streaming from: Streaming now

Where to watch: Chaupal

3. Devagudi

Set in Rayalaseema, this movie captures the strong influence the caste system holds in India. The story is about a driver’s son, who grows up with his dad’s employers’ kids and forms a close bond with them. But Veera Reddy, the employer, has a strong take on caste beliefs and is inflexible, which leads to the bond between the kids shattering. Love blossoms between Dharma and Veera Reddy’s daughter, Shweta.

Streaming from: Streaming now

Where to watch: Sun NXT

4. Dear Radhi

This Tamil language drama starts on a soft, heartwarming note, as it revolves around a shy, introverted Madhan, who faces social anxiety and particularly dreads any interaction with women. He pays a salon worker, Radhi, to spend a day with him so that he can overcome his fear of women. He is unaware of the dark secrets that Radhi and her partner carry. He finds himself entangled in a web of lies and conspiracies.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: SUN NXT

5. Dheeram

An encounter specialist, ACP Stalin Joseph, is assigned a gruesome murder that happens in a Kozhikode nightclub. During the investigation, Stalin notices a disturbing pattern between some past victims of a string of murders. He faces a dilemma between being a good police officer and a good human being.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: SUN NXT

6. The Raja Saab

Starring Prabhas in the lead role, this movie uniquely blends comedy and gothic horror, along with an ensemble of celebrated cast. Raju, a carefree young man, lives with his aged grandmother. His grandmother carries scars from the past and holds onto the memories of her late husband. Raju sets out on a journey to reunite his grandfather and grandmother, but this mission comes with its own set of hurdles. Sanjay Dutt plays the villain Kanakaraju.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: JioHotstar

7. Vikram on Duty

Vikram Vasu, a member of the Special Investigation Team, is the main character of this film. Known for his unconventional ways of investigation and his rule-breaking methodology to solve crimes. An eerie past resurfaces, making him question his quest for justice.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: JioHotstar

This week’s lineup is a true showcase. Get ready to spot your favourite actors in totally new avatars and dive into storylines that promise 100 per cent entertainment. Buckle up, popcorn at the ready, and let the OTT party begin!

Also read: Binge-watch better: Snacks that pair perfectly with OTT nights

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.