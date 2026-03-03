OTT releases this week: Movies and series to watch now

The OTT scene this week is charged with excitement, bringing a packed slate of movie and series releases across platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, JioHotstar, and more. From Anil Kapoor’s vintage action thriller Subedaar to the chilling paranormal gore of Granny, and from the slow-burning silent film Gandhi Talks to the gripping mystery thriller DTF St. Louis, this week’s OTT releases offer something compelling for every genre lover.

Here is a list of OTT releases this week that should be on your watchlist:

1. DTF St. Louis

Two middle-aged friends bond over their boring and “loveless” marital lives. Clark and Floyd set up their profiles on a dating app called DTF St.Louis, an app for married couples. What starts with one friend hooking up with his friend’s wife ends in a mysterious murder. This story explores how lust and desire can blur the lines between right and wrong, and to what extremes one goes to just to satisfy his lust.

Streaming from: Streaming now

Where to watch: JioHotstar

2. Young Sherlock

A 19-year-old, untamed, blunt yet sharp and clever Sherlock gets accused of committing a heinous murder while he is still at Oxford University. Being labelled the main suspect leads him into his very first investigation, where he untangles a web of dark secrets that shake the entire case.

Streaming from: March 4

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Subedaar

This Anil Kapoor starrer tells the story of a former army soldier, Subedar Arjun Maurya, who lives by the defiant vow “Fauji hai, seene mein goli jhel sakte hai, beizzati nahi”. He clashes with the ruthless and powerful gang of Babli didi and her brother Prince, who run a syndicate of illegal sand mining. Arjun battles the entire gang single-handedly while also trying to mend his bond with his daughter, Shyama.

Streaming from: March 5

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

4. Vladimir

Based on Julia May Jonas novel, this story revolves around M, a librarian, who feels her life falling apart after learning about her husband’s infidelity. Just when she feels unwanted everywhere, a handsome and much younger colleague, Vladimir, enters her life. He makes her feel the spark. Though it’s a colleague-to-colleague bond between two consenting adults, M faces problems due to her closeness to Vladimir.

Streaming from: March 5

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Chiraiya

This series means to tackle the normalised brutal practice of marital rape, showing how women are silenced into tolerating this monstrosity, under the guise of upholding the family’s reputation and silently bearing the torture of being coerced into intimacy and rape. The family’s matriarch is at the centre of this, who has to decide whether to side with the right or silently let the men of the family oppress the women. The tagline of this series is Shaadi License Nahi Hota.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: JioHotstar

6. Gandhi Talks

Set in Mumbai’s crowded metropolis, this silent film revolves around Mahadev, who has just graduated college and is struggling to find a job. He dreams of financially providing for his sick mother and his girlfriend, Gayatri, played by Aditi Rao Hydari. The Indian currency is referred to as Gandhi in local slang there.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: ZEE5

7. Granny (Occhai)

This eerie and gripping story is filled with several plots. A couple from London returns to live in their ancestral home, with their two kids, who are speech and hearing impaired, bringing more complexity to the tale. The kids befriended an old woman called Ochchai, who is the widow of a sorcerer. An inquiry into the ritualistic killing of a child unfolds many dark secrets hidden within the rural village.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: Sun NXT

8. Hello Bacchon

Vineet Kumar Singh, a physics teacher from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, takes it upon himself to ensure every child, despite of financial situation or background, can access high-quality education at an affordable price. This two-part series is inspired by the true story of the founders of Physics Wallah, one of India’s biggest online education platforms.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: Netflix

9. Jab Khuli Kitaab

Pankaj Kapur plays Gopal, and Dimple Kapadia plays Anusya, an old couple who have been married for 50 years. At the age of 70, they both decide to come clean about their past illicit affairs. Gopal decides to get a divorce, and his family is caught in a whirlwind of emotions as they try to pacify the situation. This endearing romedy will for sure make a space in your heart.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: ZEE5

10. Kiss Of The Spider Woman

Set in 1983, this musical drama is an adaptation of the 1976 novel by Manuel Puig. An openly gay window dresser, Luis Molina, and the committed Marxist revolutionary Valentine Arregui, who are set against each other by their harsh warden, are ordered to spy on each other.

Streaming from: March 6

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

With something for every mood and genre, this week’s OTT releases make it easy to find your next binge. Whether you’re craving thrillers, romance, drama, or horror, platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Sun NXT, and Lionsgate Play have plenty to keep you hooked this week.

