Holi parties in Vizag: Where the city comes alive in colour

As Holi paints Vizag in every shade of joy, the city gears up for parties that promise colour, music, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re into relaxed daytime celebrations or full-blown party scenes, there’s something for everyone.
This exciting Holi celebration offers a vibrant array of festivities, including an open rain dance, live DJ performances, cocktails, a selection of alcoholic beverages, delicious food, colour cylinders, organic colours, and complimentary shirts for all attendees. This place is set to host you for an entire day, from sunrise to sunset. If you are looking for Goa-style party vibes, this is the place for you.
Address: Sanctum Beach Resort
Price: Rs 399 onwards
Known as the biggest beachside Holi setup, this event features a humongous castle setup, along with a lot of other activities. These range from having a live DJ, live rain-dance arena, live barbecue, food court, festival special activity stalls, live maratha dhol, kids zone, clowns, and dancers.
Address: Anmol Villa
Price: Rs 599 onwards
This Holi season. Give your festivities a musical touch, as The Park is hosting the 16th edition of Holi celebrations, and it only gets better every year. The event is kid-friendly and includes lots of music and colour.
Address: The Park Hotel
Price: Rs 199 onwards
The celebration here reverberates with the truest Holi spirit, boasting the DJ lineup, electrifying dhol tasha, eco-friendly colours, a dedicated kids zone, interactive activity ideas, and an Instagrammable setup.
Address: Shore Front Resort, Rushikonda.
Price: Rs 499 onwards
