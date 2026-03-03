Holi parties in Vizag: Where the city comes alive in colour

As Holi paints Vizag in every shade of joy, the city gears up for parties that promise colour, music, and unforgettable moments. Whether you’re into relaxed daytime celebrations or full-blown party scenes, there’s something for everyone. Here is a list of places that are hosting Holi parties: 1. Vizag Holi Carnival This exciting Holi celebration offers a vibrant array of festivities, including an open rain dance, live DJ performances, cocktails, a selection of alcoholic beverages, delicious food, colour cylinders, organic colours, and complimentary shirts for all attendees. This place is set to host you for an entire day, from sunrise to sunset. If you are looking for Goa-style party vibes, this is the place for you. Address: Sanctum Beach Resort Price: Rs 399 onwards

2. Holi Hai 1.0 Prism Outdoor

Known as the biggest beachside Holi setup, this event features a humongous castle setup, along with a lot of other activities. These range from having a live DJ, live rain-dance arena, live barbecue, food court, festival special activity stalls, live maratha dhol, kids zone, clowns, and dancers. Address: Anmol Villa Price: Rs 599 onwards

3. Holi Hai 16

This Holi season. Give your festivities a musical touch, as The Park is hosting the 16th edition of Holi celebrations, and it only gets better every year. The event is kid-friendly and includes lots of music and colour. Address: The Park Hotel Price: Rs 199 onwards

4. Holi Land Vizag

The celebration here reverberates with the truest Holi spirit, boasting the DJ lineup, electrifying dhol tasha, eco-friendly colours, a dedicated kids zone, interactive activity ideas, and an Instagrammable setup. Address: Shore Front Resort, Rushikonda. Price: Rs 499 onwards

As colours fly high and music fills the air, Holi in Vizag is all set to be a celebration to remember. Whether you’re dancing under the sun, soaking in beachside vibes, or celebrating with family and friends, these Holi parties promise moments of joy, laughter, and togetherness, just the way the festival is meant to be celebrated .