APEPDCL Employees Sports Meet Held in Visakhapatnam

I A Prithvi Tej, CMD of APEPDCL, have said that participation in sports activities keeps employees energised and focused. Speaking after inaugurating the two-day sports competition for electricity employees organised by the APEPDCL in Visakhapatnam on March 3, Prithvi Tej said that sports play a key role in promoting physical and mental health. They also foster discipline and competitiveness in workers.

About 300 electricity employees from all divisions across the district are participating in the competitions.

While the men’s section includes kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, shuttle badminton, table tennis, chess, and carroms, the women’s section includes tug of war, shuttle, table tennis, chess, carroms and musical chairs.

The APEPDCL sports competitions in Visakhapatnam began in an enthusiastic atmosphere, coinciding with Holi celebrations.

Later, he participated in shuttle badminton and encouraged the players.

Company director (operations) T V Suryaprakash said that sports contribute a lot to the mental and physical well-being of employees who are constantly engaged in their duties. Sports council president G Shyambabu, general secretary Polaki Srinivasa Rao, secretary A Parthasarathy, executive engineers M Dharmaraju, B K Naidu and B Simhachalam Naidu and others participated in the inaugural event.

